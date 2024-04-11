EQS-News: ABO Wind AG / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt

ABO Wind issues green bond to connect more renewable energy to the grid



11.04.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release

ABO Wind issues green bond to connect more renewable energy to the grid

(Wiesbaden, 11 April 2024) In order to finance the company’s continued growth and connect more wind, solar and storage projects to the grid, ABO Wind Aktiengesellschaft will publicly offer a corporate bond with a target volume of up to 50 million euros. From tomorrow, Friday 12 April 2024, investors in Germany, Luxembourg and Austria will be able to subscribe to the bond (WKN: A3829F, ISIN: DE000A3829F5) via the website (www.abo-wind.com/anleihe ) . For investors in Germany and Luxembourg, the subscription functionality DirectPlace of Deutsche Börse AG will also be available from 22 April 2024. The subscription period ends on 2 May 2024 (12 pm CEST), unless the offer period is extended or shortened.

ABO Wind is issuing the bond, which matures on 8 May 2029, with an interest rate in a nominal range of 7.00% - 8.00% p.a. and a denomination of 1,000.00 euros each. The final interest rate of the bond is expected to be determined in a book building process after the end of the offer on 2 May 2024. Further information including a detailed description of the necessary steps for a subscription as well as the legally binding securities prospectus, to be approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier („CSSF“), will be made available at www.abo-wind.com/anleihe.

The net proceeds from the bond issue of up to 48 million euros are earmarked for financing current and future renewable energy and storage projects. In accordance with the company’s framework for green bonds, the funds will be invested in particular in the development and construction of wind and solar parks and battery storage systems (individually and in combination). As the Second Party Opinion of the expert imug rating also confirms, the planned and documented use of fund for the bond is in line with the guidelines of the Green Bond Principles issued by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA).

“Following the successful issue of a bond in 2021 that is maturing in 2030, we are now issuing a green bond for the first time in order to continue to grow and make the most of the opportunities offered by the current favourable regulatory environment in many of our markets,” explains Alexander Reinicke, Managing Director Finance. ABO Wind has invested heavily in the expansion of its pipeline in recent months. These include wind farms, solar parks and battery storage systems that are currently in the development phase. Projects with a nominal output of around 23 gigawatts are currently under development.

“We have thus significantly strengthened the basis for continued business development and intend to continue on this course,” emphasises Reinicke. “We are delighted when investors support us in strengthening our financial resources and help ABO Wind to make a growing contribution to the energy transition and climate protection,” says Reinicke.

The ABO Wind framework for green bonds as well as the imug rating report and other documents relating to the issue can also be found on the website www.abo-wind.de/anleihe.

The offer consists of a public offer in the Federal Republic of Germany, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and Austria as well as a private placement in the Federal Republic of Germany and in other countries with the exception of the United States of America, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The public offer consists of (i) a public offer in Luxembourg and Germany via the subscription functionality DirectPlace of Deutsche Börse AG and (ii) a public offer in Germany, Luxembourg and Austria via the website of ABO Wind. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Aktiengesellschaft is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and together with M.M. Warburg as Joint Bookrunner in the private placement.

Contact

ABO Wind Aktiengesellschaft

www.abo-wind.com

T: +49 (0) 221-91 40 977

E: anleihe@abo-wind.de

Key data for the 2024/2029 bond

Issuer ABO Wind Aktiengesellschaft ISIN/ WKN ISIN: DE000A3829F5/ WKN: A3829F Purpose Financing of projects in accordance with the green bond framework Sort of bond Bearer bond Target volume Up to 50 million euros - demand-induced increase possible Subscription period The subscription period begins on 12 April and ends on 2 May 2024 via the issuer’s website and from 22 April to 2 May 2024 via the subscription functionality DirectPlace (Deutsche Börse). Status Direct, unconditional, subordinated, not collateralized Denomination 1,000.00 euros Issue price 100% Term 5 years Interest margin (coupon) 7.00% – 8.00% p.a.; interest is expected to be determined after expiry of the offer on 2 May 2024 Interest payment Fixed interest, payable semi-annually in arrears on 8 May and 8 November, for the first time on 8 November 2024, for the last time on 8 May 2029 Offering structure Public offer by the company, incl. subscription functionality DirectPlace (for investors in Germany and Luxembourg) + subscription website (for investors in Germany, Austria and Luxembourg; private placement by joint bookrunners to national and international qualified investors) Listing Inclusion in the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Quotation Board) is applied for Covenants Including compliance with leverage ratios; see bond terms for details ESG format Agency imug / Green Bond Framework / Second Party Opinion Joint Bookrunners of the private placement B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Aktiengesellschaft

M.M.Warburg & CO (AG & Co.) KGaA Paying agent Bankhaus Gebrüder Martin AG

Important notice:

This publication does not constitute an offer. In particular, it does not constitute a public offer to sell or an offer or invitation to purchase, buy or subscribe for notes, shares or other securities. The public offer of notes of ABO Wind Aktiengesellschaft (“Company”) is made exclusively on the basis of the securities prospectus to be approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), which will be made available for download after approval by the CSSF at www.abo-wind.com/anleihe and www.luxse.com. The approval of the securities prospectus by the CSSF should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities offered. The securities prospectus alone includes the information for investors required by law.



Investors are recommended to read the securities prospectus carefully before deciding to purchase or sell notes of the Company in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the securities and to make an investment decision only on the basis of all available information about the Company after consultation with their own lawyers, tax and/or financial advisors.



A public offer of the securities mentioned in this publication will be made exclusively on the basis of and in accordance with the securities prospectus and only in the Federal Republic of Germany, in Austria and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. In particular, there will be neither a public offer nor an invitation to submit an offer to purchase securities in the United States of America, Japan, Canada, New Zealand or Australia.

This publication is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America or within the United States of America (including its territories and possessions of any State or the District of Columbia) or to publications with a general circulation in the United States of America. It is neither an offer to sell nor an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States of America. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act, as amended, or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The Company does not intend to register all or any portion of the offering of the Notes in the United States of America or to conduct a public offering in the United States of America.

In the member states of the European Economic Area other than Germany, Luxembourg and Austria, this publication is only addressed to and directed at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market ("Prospectus Regulation").

This publication may be distributed in the United Kingdom only to, and is only directed at, persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and who are also (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended ("Order"), or (ii) persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) or (iii) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in an investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise be lawfully communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This release is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity in securities of the Company is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.



This publication may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements that do not relate to historical facts or events. This applies in particular to statements about the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations regarding its future financial performance, plans, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategy and profitability and the economic conditions to which the Company is exposed. The forward-looking statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by the Company to the best of its knowledge. However, such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as they relate to future events and are based on assumptions that may not occur in the future. The Company is under no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this publication to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this publication, unless such statements constitute inside information that must be disclosed.