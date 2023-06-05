Advanced search
    AB9   DE0005760029

ABO WIND AG

(AB9)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:05:15 2023-06-05 am EDT
59.70 EUR   -0.50%
05:14aDd : ABO Wind AG: Matthias Hollmann, buy
EQ
06/01ABO Wind AG examines a change of legal form into a partnership limited by shares
EQ
05/30ABO Wind AG realises more projects than ever
EQ
DD: ABO Wind AG: Matthias Hollmann, buy

06/05/2023 | 05:14am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.06.2023 / 11:12 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Matthias
Last name(s): Hollmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ABO Wind AG

b) LEI
529900BCUIZZOY4FXQ88 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005760029

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
60.60 EUR 21210.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
60.6000 EUR 21210.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


05.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ABO Wind AG
Unter den Eichen 7
65195 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.abo-wind.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

83623  05.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1649449&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 267 M 287 M 287 M
Net income 2023 23,2 M 24,9 M 24,9 M
Net Debt 2023 103 M 111 M 111 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,9x
Yield 2023 0,90%
Capitalization 553 M 593 M 593 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,46x
EV / Sales 2024 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 100%
Chart ABO WIND AG
Duration : Period :
ABO Wind AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABO WIND AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 60,00 €
Average target price 113,00 €
Spread / Average Target 88,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Reinicke Head-Finance
Matthias Hollmann Head-Technology & Construction
Markus S. Wetter Head-Information Technology & Product Development
Beate Spalding Head-Administration
Uwe Leprich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABO WIND AG-19.14%593
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S1.09%29 613
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-0.09%5 934
SANY HEAVY ENERGY CO., LTD.14.41%5 615
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD8.13%4 151
DAJIN HEAVY INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-16.24%3 121
