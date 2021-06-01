Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. HANSEATISCHE WERTPAPIERBOERSE HAMBURG
  5. ABO Wind AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AB9   DE0005760029

ABO WIND AG

(AB9)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ABO Wind : takes over operational management for three Finnish wind farms

06/01/2021 | 10:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

» Media Center » Press » ABO Wind takes over operational management for three Finnish wind farms

  • 38 Vestas V150 turbines
  • The wind farms Välikangas, Sievi and Pihtipudas will be connected to the grid this year

(Wiesbaden, 01. June 2021) ABO Wind has been entrusted by Luxcara, a leading European asset manager for investments in renewable energies, with the technical operational management of 38 Vestas V150 wind turbines in Finland. 'This shows once again that we are not only one of the leading project developers in Finland, but also meet the highest standards in the field of operational management,' says Jan-Henning Assmus, responsible Project Manager at ABO Wind.

'We are pleased to continue our long-standing cooperation with ABO Wind in the technical operational management of our Finnish portfolio and to have gained a very experienced and reliable partner. Our Finnish projects make an important contribution on the way to CO2 neutrality without receiving a government-funded feed-in tariff,' affirms Philip Sander, Managing Director of Luxcara.

The operational management contract, which has a term of at least five years, covers three wind farms developed by ABO Wind and sold to Luxcara. The 24 turbines in Välikangas are expected to be connected to the grid this summer, while the seven wind turbines each in Sievi and Pihtipudas are expected to follow at the end of the year. Together, the three wind farms have a capacity of more than 160 megawatts. This means that around 160,000 households can be provided with electricity and more than 360,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide can be saved annually.

Download press photo

Disclaimer

ABO Wind AG published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 14:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ABO WIND AG
10:35aABO WIND  : takes over operational management for three Finnish wind farms
PU
05/31ABO WIND  : Alpiq Buys Solar Project Portfolio in Spain
MT
05/25ABO WIND  : largest substation is located in Finland
PU
05/20ABO WIND  : signs PPA for 20 MW solar farm with Grupo Renovatio in Colombia
PU
03/15Abo Wind Ag Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
03/15PRESS RELEASE : ABO Wind AG: Successful in new countries
DJ
03/15ABO WIND AG : Successful in new countries
EQ
02/22ABO WIND  : Preliminary figures show higher net profit for 2020
PU
02/22ABO WIND AG : Preliminary figures show higher net profit for 2020
EQ
02/22PRESS RELEASE  : ABO Wind AG: Preliminary figures show higher net profit for 202..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 169 M 207 M 207 M
Net income 2021 14,9 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
Net cash 2021 5,81 M 7,10 M 7,10 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 0,94%
Capitalization 444 M 542 M 542 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,59x
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 730
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 49,35 €
Last Close Price 48,10 €
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas Höllinger Chairman-Managing Board
Alexander Reinicke GM-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jörg Lukowsky Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Hollmann General Manager-Turbine Purchase & Technology
Markus S. Wetter GM-Product Development & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABO WIND AG5.48%542
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-17.75%39 274
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-18.80%22 342
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-14.25%7 939
CS WIND CORPORATION-14.24%2 888
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.-25.74%2 825