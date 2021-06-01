» Media Center » Press » ABO Wind takes over operational management for three Finnish wind farms

38 Vestas V150 turbines

The wind farms Välikangas, Sievi and Pihtipudas will be connected to the grid this year

(Wiesbaden, 01. June 2021) ABO Wind has been entrusted by Luxcara, a leading European asset manager for investments in renewable energies, with the technical operational management of 38 Vestas V150 wind turbines in Finland. 'This shows once again that we are not only one of the leading project developers in Finland, but also meet the highest standards in the field of operational management,' says Jan-Henning Assmus, responsible Project Manager at ABO Wind.

'We are pleased to continue our long-standing cooperation with ABO Wind in the technical operational management of our Finnish portfolio and to have gained a very experienced and reliable partner. Our Finnish projects make an important contribution on the way to CO2 neutrality without receiving a government-funded feed-in tariff,' affirms Philip Sander, Managing Director of Luxcara.

The operational management contract, which has a term of at least five years, covers three wind farms developed by ABO Wind and sold to Luxcara. The 24 turbines in Välikangas are expected to be connected to the grid this summer, while the seven wind turbines each in Sievi and Pihtipudas are expected to follow at the end of the year. Together, the three wind farms have a capacity of more than 160 megawatts. This means that around 160,000 households can be provided with electricity and more than 360,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide can be saved annually.

