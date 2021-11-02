Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEV   PHY0001Z1040

ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES, INC.

(AEV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AEV SEC Form 20-IS Preliminary Information Statement Full Report

11/02/2021 | 11:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 3, 2021

via electronic mail

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Secretariat Building, PICC Complex,

Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City, 1307

ATTENTION

: DIR. VICENTE GRACIANO P. FELIZMENIO, JR.

Markets and Securities Regulation Department

via PSE EDGE

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.

PSE Tower, 28th Street cor. 5th Avenue,

Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City

ATTENTION

: MS. JANET A. ENCARNACION

Head, Disclosure Department

via electronic mail

PHILIPPINE DEALING & EXCHANGE CORP.

29th Floor BDO Equitable Tower

8751 Paseo de Roxas, Makati City 1226

ATTENTION

: ATTY. MARIE ROSE M. MAGALLEN-LIRIO

Head - Issuer Compliance and Disclosures Department

Gentlemen:

Attached is the SEC Form 20-IS (Preliminary Information Statement) of Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. for the 2021 Special Stockholders' Meeting for your files.

Kindly acknowledge receipt hereof.

Thank you.

Very truly yours,

ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES INC.

By:

MANUEL ALBERTO R. COLAYCO

Corporate Secretary

COVER SHEET

C

E

O

2

5

3

6

S.E.C. Registration Number

A

B

O

I

T

I

Z

E

Q

U

I

T

Y

V

E

N

T

U

R

E

S

I

N

C

.

( Company's Full Name )

3

2

N

D

S

T

R

E

E

T

,

B

O

N

I

F

A

C

I

O

G

L

O

B

A

L

C

I

T

Y

,

T

A

G

U

I

G

C

I

T

Y

,

M

E

T

R

O

M

A

N

I

L

A

P

H

I

L

I

P

P

I

N

E

S

(Business Address: No. Street City / Town / Province )

MANUEL ALBERTO R. COLAYCO

Contact Person

02-8886-2338

Company Telephone Number

4th Monday of April

1

2

3

1

2

0

-

I

S

0

4

2

6

Month

Day

FORM TYPE

Month

Day

Fiscal Year

Annual Meeting

N/A

Secondary License Type, if Applicable

SEC

N/A

Dept. Requiring this Doc

Amended Articles Number/Section

x

Total No. of Stockholders

Domestic

Foreign

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

To be accomplished by SEC Personnel concerned

File Number

LCU

Document I.D.

Cashier

S T A M P S

Remarks = Pls. use black ink for scanning purposes

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INFORMATION REQUIRED IN INFORMATION STATEMENT .................................................

6

A.

GENERAL INFORMATION.........................................................................................

6

Item 1. Date, time, and place of the 2021 Special Stockholders' Meeting ..................................

6

Item 2. Dissenter's Right of Appraisal...........................................................................................

6

Item 3. Interest of Certain Persons in or Opposition to Matters to be Acted Upon ....................

6

B.

CONTROL AND COMPENSATION INFORMATION ......................................................

6

Item 4. Voting Securities and Principal Holders Thereof..............................................................

6

Item 5. Directors and Executive Officers ......................................................................................

9

Item 6. Compensation of Directors and Executive Officers..........................................................

9

Item 7. Independent Public Accountant.......................................................................................

9

Item 8.

Compensation Plans .........................................................................................................

9

C.

ISSUANCE ...............................................................................................................

9

Item 9. Authorization or Issuance of Securities Other Than for Exchange...................................

9

Item 10. Modification or Exchange of Securities..........................................................................

13

Item 11. Financial and Other Information ....................................................................................

13

Item 12. Mergers, Consolidations, Acquisitions and Similar Matters ..........................................

13

Item 13. Acquisition or Disposition of Property ...........................................................................

14

Item 14. Restatement of Accounts ...............................................................................................

14

D.

OTHER MATTERS...................................................................................................

14

Item 15. Action with Respect to Reports......................................................................................

14

Item 16. Matters Not Required to be Submitted .........................................................................

16

Item 17. Amendment of Charter, By-Laws or Other Documents .................................................

16

Item 18. Other Proposed Actions .................................................................................................

16

Item 19.

Voting Procedures ..........................................................................................................

16

PART I - BUSINESS AND GENERAL INFORMATION ............................................................

24

A. Item 1. Business of the Registrant.................................................................................

24

Overview of Business of the Registrant ...............................................................................................

24

B. ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES INC. ...................................................................................

25

(a)

DESCRIPTION OF REGISTRANT.....................................................................................................

30

(i)

Principal Products or Services......................................................................................................

30

(ii)

Sales.............................................................................................................................................

30

(iii)

Distribution Methods of the Products or Services.......................................................................

31

(iv)

New Products/Services ................................................................................................................

31

(v)

Competition .................................................................................................................................

32

(vi)

Sources of Raw Materials and Supplies .......................................................................................

32

(vii)

Major Customers .........................................................................................................................

32

(viii) Transactions with and/or Dependence on Related Parties .........................................................

32

(ix)

Patents, Copyrights and Franchises .............................................................................................

33

(x)

Government Approvals................................................................................................................

35

(xi)

Effect of Existing or Probable Government Regulations..............................................................

35

(xii)

Amount Spent on Research and Development ...........................................................................

42

(xiii) Cost and Effects of Compliance with Environmental Laws..........................................................

43

(xiv) Employees....................................................................................................................................

43

(xv)

Major Risk/s Involved in Business of AEV and its Subsidiaries ....................................................

44

STRATEGIC BUSINESS UNITS .......................................................................................................

48

I. POWER ...................................................................................................................................

48

Overview of the Business .....................................................................................................................

48

(i)

Principal Products and Services ...................................................................................................

52

(ii)

Sales.............................................................................................................................................

72

(iii)

Distribution Methods of the Product or Services ........................................................................

73

(iv)

New Products/Services ................................................................................................................

74

(v)

Competition .................................................................................................................................

74

(vi)

Sources of Raw Materials and Supplies .......................................................................................

75

Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. (2021 Special Stockholders Meeting)

i

(vii)

Major Customers .........................................................................................................................

77

(viii)

Transactions with and/or Dependence on Related Parties .........................................................

78

(ix)

Patents, Copyrights and Franchises .............................................................................................

78

(x)

Government Approval .................................................................................................................

87

(xi)

Effect of Existing or Probable Governmental Regulations...........................................................

87

(xii)

Amount Spent on Research and Development Activities ............................................................

99

(xiii)

Costs and Effects of Compliance with Environmental Laws ........................................................

99

(xiv)

Employees..................................................................................................................................

101

(xv)

Major Risk/s Involved in the Business .......................................................................................

102

II.

FINANCIAL SERVICES ............................................................................................................

110

Overview of the Business ...................................................................................................................

110

(i)

Products and Services................................................................................................................

111

(ii)

Distribution Methods.................................................................................................................

111

(iii)

New Products and Services........................................................................................................

112

(iv)

Competition ...............................................................................................................................

113

(v)

Major Customers .......................................................................................................................

113

(vi)

Patents, Copyrights, and Franchies ...........................................................................................

113

(vii)

Government Approvals..............................................................................................................

115

(viii)

Effect of Existing or Probable Governmental Regulations.........................................................

115

(ix)

Amount Spent on Reseach and Development ...........................................................................

116

(x)

Costs and Effects of Compliance with Environmental Laws ......................................................

116

(xi)

Major Risk/s Involved in the Business .......................................................................................

116

III.

FOOD MANUFACTURING .....................................................................................................

119

Overview of the Business ...................................................................................................................

119

(i)

Principal Products and Services .................................................................................................

120

(ii)

Distribution Methods.................................................................................................................

122

(iii)

New Products.............................................................................................................................

123

(iv)

Competition ...............................................................................................................................

123

(v)

Sources of Raw Materials ..........................................................................................................

124

(vi)

Major Customers .......................................................................................................................

124

(vii)

Transactions with and/or Dependence of Related Parties ........................................................

124

(viii)

Patents, Copyrights, and Franchises ..........................................................................................

124

(ix)

Government Approvals..............................................................................................................

132

(x)

Effect of Existing or Probable Governmental Regulations.........................................................

132

(xi)

Amount Spent on Research and Development .........................................................................

132

(xii)

Costs and Effects of Compliance with Environmental Laws ......................................................

132

(xiii)

Major Risk/s Involved in the Business .......................................................................................

133

IV.

REAL ESTATE ........................................................................................................................

135

Overview of the Business ...................................................................................................................

135

(i)

Products and Services................................................................................................................

136

(ii)

Distribution Methods.................................................................................................................

138

(iii)

New Products and Services........................................................................................................

138

(iv)

Competition ...............................................................................................................................

139

(v)

Sources of Raw Materials ..........................................................................................................

139

(vi)

Major Customers .......................................................................................................................

139

(vii)

Patents, Copyrights, and Franchises ..........................................................................................

139

(viii)

Government Approvals..............................................................................................................

140

(ix)

Effect of Existing or Probable Governmental Regulations.........................................................

140

(x)

Major Risk/s Involved in the Business .......................................................................................

142

V.

INFRASTRUCTURE ................................................................................................................

143

Overview of the Business ...................................................................................................................

143

(i)

Products and Services................................................................................................................

144

(ii)

Distribution Methods.................................................................................................................

148

(iii)

New Products and Services........................................................................................................

148

(iv)

Competition ...............................................................................................................................

148

(v)

Sources of Raw Materials ..........................................................................................................

149

(vi)

Major Customers .......................................................................................................................

149

(vii)

Patents, Copyrights, and Franchises ..........................................................................................

149

(viii)

Government Approval ...............................................................................................................

151

  1. SEC FORM 20 - IS (INFORMATION STATEMENT)

(ix)

Costs and Effects of Compliance with Environmental Laws ......................................................

152

(x)

Major Risk/s Involved in the Business .......................................................................................

153

Item 2.

Properties............................................................................................................

154

Item 3.

Legal Proceedings ................................................................................................

157

Item 4.

Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.............................................

160

PART II - OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION ................................................

160

Item 5.

Market for Issuer's Common Equity and Related Stockholder Matters...................

160

(1)

Market Information .............................................................................................................

160

(2)

Holders.................................................................................................................................

160

(3)

Dividends .............................................................................................................................

161

(4) Recent Sales of Unregistered or Exempt Securities including Recent Issuances of

Securities Constituting an Exempt Transaction ...................................................................

161

Item 6.

Management's Discussion and Analysis or Plan of Action ......................................

162

Item 7.

Financial Statements............................................................................................

193

Item 8.

Information on Independent Accountant and Other Related Matters ....................

193

(A)

External Audit Fees ..............................................................................................................

193

(B) Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial

Disclosure.............................................................................................................................

194

PART III - CORPORATE GOVERNANCE ............................................................................

195

ANNEX "A"(Explanation of Agenda Items) .......................................................................

203

ANNEX "B"(Conglomerate Map as of June 30, 2021)........................................................

205

ANNEX "C" (Requirements and Procedures for Voting) ....................................................

211

Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. (2021 Special Stockholders Meeting)

iii

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 03:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES, INC.
11/02AEV SEC Form 20-IS Preliminary Information Statement Full Report
PU
10/28[Amend-1]Acquisition or Disposition of Shares of Another Corporation
PU
10/22ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES : LIMA Estate plays host for football training bubble
PU
10/22ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES : Construction supports waste management efforts of Batangas City ..
PU
10/22ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES : ramps up Covid-19 response effort, donates vaccines to Taguig Ci..
PU
10/19ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES : CLICK inspires excellence in public service, leadership in the n..
PU
10/18ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES : to Redeem Bonds Due 2023 for Over $35 Million
MT
10/15Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. Announces Redemption of 2013 10-year Bonds
CI
10/15ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES : champions diversity and inclusion in the workplace
PU
10/13ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES : Venture Buys Nearly 5 Million Shares of Union Bank of the Philip..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 215 B 4 243 M 4 243 M
Net income 2021 24 988 M 494 M 494 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 2,22%
Capitalization 280 B 5 530 M 5 527 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,30x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 15 147
Free-Float 34,3%
Chart ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 49,70 PHP
Average target price 50,13 PHP
Spread / Average Target 0,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sabin M. Aboitiz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manuel Ramirez Lozano CFO, SVP & Chief Corporate Information Officer
Enrique M. Aboitiz Chairman
Manuel Alberto R. Colayco Secretary, SVP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Robert McGregor Chief Investment Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES, INC.5.19%5 386
NEXTERA ENERGY10.94%167 939
ENEL S.P.A.-11.97%85 791
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.74%78 711
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.01%73 676
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.45%66 155