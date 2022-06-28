Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Philippines
  Philippines Stock Exchange
  Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc.
  News
  Summary
ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES, INC.

End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-27
51.10 PHP   -0.68%
51.10 PHP   -0.68%
01:52pABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES : AboitizLand invests in innovation for sustainable future
PU
01:52pABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES : InfraCapital's LIMA Estate accelerates sustainability, becomes first industrial park to get BERDE 5-star certification
PU
01:42pABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES : UnionBank issues the Philippines' first-ever Digital Peso Bonds
PU
Aboitiz Equity Ventures : AboitizLand invests in innovation for sustainable future

06/28/2022 | 01:52pm EDT
AboitizLand invests in innovation for sustainable future
28 Jun 2022
Seafront Residences is AboitizLand's beach community in San Juan, Batanaas, master-planned by world renowned planning, urban design, and architecture firm, DPZ CoDesign, responsible for developing beachside communities sucn as Seaside, Rosemary Beach and Alys Beacn in Florida. This seaside community highlights generously spread amenities including diamond parks fronting Budji+Royal houses, beachfront clubhouse ana a commercial town plaza

AboitizLand, the real estate arm of the Aboitiz Group, is investing big on sustainability and innovation, starting with its flagship development in San Juan, Batangas.

In partnership with Connovate Philippines, AboitizLand recently installed its first precast concrete panels in the housing units of Seafront Residences in San Juan Batangas.

Aboitiz considers this move a milestone as it continues to innovate and build more eco-friendly houses for Filipinos through the use of precast technology, an alternative to traditional concrete hollow blocks. This will make 8 omes at Seafront Residences more resilient against earthquakes, typhoons, and fires, translating to more savings on home repairs and maintenance and ^higher future resale value.

Seafront Residences is a 4.3-hectare Ijeach community that offers a variety of residential units, from houses and lots to villas or beach condominiums.

The project also features a lot of amenities, including diamond parks and a clubhouse designed by Budji+Royal. Soon-to-rise in the development is a town center that offers retail and food and beverage establishments.

Since its launch in 2017, the property value of a house unit in Seafront Residences has more than doubled, and early investors are now enjoying as much as a 295 percent value escalation of their beach property.

Right now, houses and lots in this project start at P10 million, while residential lots start at P4.6 million. The cost of beach condominiums start at P 6.8 million.

In 2021, Seafront Residences was hailed as the Best Housing Development in the Philippines and Best Housing Development in Southern Luzon at the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards. #

Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 17:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
