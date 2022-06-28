Aboitiz Equity Ventures : AboitizPower advances RE growth with second solar venture in Pangasinan

28 Jun 2022

With sights set on renewable energy and sustainable power generation, Aboitiz Power Corp (AboitizPower) has entered into another Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Agreement for its new 159 -MWp Laoag and Laoag 2 solar power projects in Barangay Loang, Aguilar, Pangasinan. The contracts were coursed through the company's subsidiary, Aboitiz Renewables Inc., and awarded to SUMEC Complete Equipment and Engineering Co., Ltd. and Hansei Corporation for DC and AC. This endeavor will be AboitizPower's second solar project in Pangasinan, with the Cayanga Solar Power Plant being the first.

The Laoag and Laoag 2 projects are targeted to commence commercial operations by June 2023, and are expected to generate approximately 261 GWh of clean energy per year. "This project is proof that AboitizPower is well underway in terms of our renewable energy growth ambitions," said AboitizPower President and CEO Emmanuel V. Rubio, further adding, "We look forward to its completion so we can continue to serve our country's growing needs with zero emissions renewable energy and contribute to achieving a sustainable energy transition."

Powering a better future through renewable energy, AboitizPower Corporation was incorporated on February 13, 1998 and serves as the Aboitiz Group's holding company for its investments in power generation and distribution. The company is the Philippines' largest provider of "Cleanergy", the company's brand for its renewable energy, and currently holds these investments through its wholly-owned subsidiary Aboitiz Renewables, Inc. AboitizPower's renewable energy portfolio includes hydroelectric, geothermal, and solar power generation projects.

AboitizPower also owns nine distribution utilities, collectively supplying electricity to over 20 cities and municipalities, including five economic zones located across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Within the next decade, the company seeks to expand its Cleanergy efforts threefold, as the Philippine government continues to promote the use of renewable energy across the country. #