Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEV   PHY0001Z1040

ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES, INC.

(AEV)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-14
57.10 PHP   +1.60%
09/15ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES : An endangered sea cucumber found in Aboitiz Cleanergy Park
PU
09/14ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES : Construction forges partnership with Envirotech for effective plastic waste management across all project sites
PU
09/06ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES : Foundation and Smart join forces, boost coop digitalization in Visayas
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aboitiz Equity Ventures : An endangered sea cucumber found in Aboitiz Cleanergy Park

09/15/2022 | 11:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An endangered sea cucumber found in Aboitiz Cleanergy Park
16 Sep 2022

Dr. Ruth Gamboa with field assistant, Brian Sabanal, captured photos of the sea cucumbers found at the Aboitiz Cleanergy Park.

The sea cucumber puti-an, scientifically known as Holothuria scabra, is currently an Endangered (EN) species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List because its population face a high risk of extinction in the wild. The risk is primarily attributed to overfishing because of its high value in the fishing trade.

The puti-an is one of the 1,250 known species of sea cucumbers that are related to starfish and sea urchins. All sea cucumbers are ocean dwellers, inhabiting both shallow and deep ocean. Commonly, they are gleaned in shallow seagrass beds or fished in deeper reefs by free- or compressor-diving.

Surprisingly, a rapid scanning conducted by the University of the Philippines Mindanao (UP Mindanao) researchers in September 2021 found the existence of the endangered puti-an at the beach area of the Aboitiz Cleanergy Park in Sitio Punta Dumalag, Matina Aplaya, Davao City. Back in 2015, the team also conducted a rapid scanning of the beach and the nearshore reef. However, the puti-an was not encountered inside the observation transects.

Edible sea cucumbers like the puti-an are exported to other Asian countries that consider it a delicacy. In the Philippines, no specific laws are directed at managing sea cucumbers so high-value species are overfished.

"To be classified by the IUCN as 'endangered' means that puti-an fisheries monitoring and regulations should be in place to prevent the species from being critically endangered or worse, extinct," Dr. Ruth Gamboa, the lead researcher from UP Mindanao, explained.

Holothuria scabra or puti-an in and out of seawater respectively.

Gamboa emphasized that they cannot truly verify if the puti-an has not existed in the area before the recent survey since their team only conducted a rapid scanning of the beach. She says the record of puti-an now is worth another study.

Besides the puti-an, the team also found a Vulnerable (Vu) species hanginan or Stichopus horrens. Vulnerable species means that their population is in a continuing decline and their rate of reproduction cannot catch up with the rate of harvest. "In time, there is a possibility that those species will also be endangered," Gamboa added.

"We are happy about the findings of the rapid scanning conducted by UP Mindanao in the Aboitiz Cleanergy Park. It inspired us to continue our conservation efforts, not only for the endangered hawksbill sea turtles, but for the other marine species that consider the park a safe haven," Rodger Velasco, President and COO of Davao Light said.

The IUCN Red List assesses the extinction rate of species population on a global scale. And sometimes, a global category may be different when applied to a regional or national category. Currently, the Philippine Aquatic Red List Committee of the Department of Agriculture, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR) is conducting a national assessment of sea cucumber population in the country.

The sea cucumbers are considered janitors of the sea floor. Their tentacles pick up tiny debris and waste materials that are small enough to fit their mouths. They form burrows in the sand that help loosen up the sediment, hasten the rate of decaying organisms, and mix the substrate preventing fouling of the ocean floor. These 'janitors', keep the coastal ecosystems, such as the Aboitiz Cleanergy Park, healthy and clean.

ABOITIZ CLEANERGY PARK.
The Aboitiz Cleanergy Park is an eight-hectare ecological preserve and biodiversity management site in an urban setting.

The Aboitiz Cleanergy Park is an eight-hectare biodiversity park that is a known nesting ground for the Critically Endangered (CR) hawksbill turtles and is now a haven for other threatened marine species such as the sea cucumbers. The park is also considered as a haven for over 100 bird species, wherein 12 species are endemic in the Philippines.

The Aboitiz Cleanergy Park supports scientific studies for its management programs. It is managed by AboitizPower subsidiary Davao Light and Power Co., Inc., and Aboitiz Foundation, Inc., the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of the Aboitiz Group. #

Disclaimer

Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 03:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES, INC.
09/15ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES : An endangered sea cucumber found in Aboitiz Cleanergy Park
PU
09/14ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES : Construction forges partnership with Envirotech for effective pl..
PU
09/06ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES : Foundation and Smart join forces, boost coop digitalization in V..
PU
09/01Philippines' Megawide, Indian partner selling airport project for $440 million
RE
08/26Aboitiz Equity Ventures to Issue Final Tranche of 2019 Bonds
MT
08/17ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES : Marcos scales up jobs with 5 priorities endorsed by Private Sect..
PU
08/15Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six M..
CI
08/15ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES : PBBM accepts Private Sector Advisory Council's Healthcare work p..
PU
08/08ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES : Sabin Aboitiz joins Council for Inclusive Capitalism
PU
08/04ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES : Private Sector Advisory Council names industry leaders as new me..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 253 B 4 412 M 4 412 M
Net income 2022 19 838 M 346 M 346 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 1,91%
Capitalization 321 B 5 608 M 5 608 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 12 908
Free-Float 34,0%
Chart ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 57,10 PHP
Average target price 54,48 PHP
Spread / Average Target -4,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sabin M. Aboitiz Second Vice President
Manuel Ramirez Lozano CFO, SVP & Chief Corporate Information Officer
Enrique M. Aboitiz Chairman
Manuel Alberto R. Colayco Secretary, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, SVP
Robert McGregor Executive Director-Chief Investments Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES, INC.4.87%5 547
NEXTERA ENERGY-7.87%174 630
SOUTHERN COMPANY12.70%84 434
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.32%84 134
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.3.00%68 632
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.10%66 191