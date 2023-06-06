Aboitiz Equity Ventures : Ceremonial signing between Globe Telecom and Unity Digital Infrastructure (Unity), a joint venture between Aboitiz InfraCapital and Partners Group

07 Jun 2023

Globe Telecom President and CEO Ernest Cu (left) shakes hands with Aboitiz Group President and CEO Sabin Aboitiz after signing the contract, representing a solid commitment to cooperation, digital progress, and strengthening the future of the Philippines.

On Monday, June 5, the ceremonial signing of the sale and leaseback agreement entered into recently by Globe Telecom and Unity Digital Infrastructure (Unity), a joint venture between Aboitiz InfraCapital and Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, was held at the Globe Tower in BGC, Taguig City. Under the agreement, Unity will acquire 447 Globe telecom towers in Luzon.

The signatories of the Tower Sale and Leaseback Agreement Contract. In photo (from left): Globe Telecom Vice President for Corporate Strategic Asset Manager Benjamin Garcia, Globe Telecom Chief Compliance Officer and Senior Vice President of Labor and Compliance Marisalve Co, Globe Telecom President and CEO Ernest Cu, Aboitiz Group President and CEO Sabin Aboitiz, Aboitiz InfraCapital President and CEO Cosette Canilao, Partners Group Senior Investment Leader - Private Infrastructure Jansen Ang, and Partners Group Lead Asset Manager Andrew Wagner.