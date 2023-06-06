Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Philippines
  Philippines Stock Exchange
  Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AEV   PHY0001Z1040

ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES, INC.

(AEV)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-05
54.20 PHP   +0.09%
06/06Aboitiz Equity Ventures : Ceremonial signing between Globe Telecom and Unity Digital Infrastructure (Unity), a joint venture between Aboitiz InfraCapital and Partners Group
PU
05/23Aboitiz Equity Ventures : Construction adopts 1.6 hectares of NAPOCOR's tree planting site
PU
05/17Aboitiz Equity Ventures : GCNP co-advocate good governance in the Supply Chain
PU
Aboitiz Equity Ventures : Ceremonial signing between Globe Telecom and Unity Digital Infrastructure (Unity), a joint venture between Aboitiz InfraCapital and Partners Group

06/06/2023 | 11:40pm EDT
Ceremonial signing between Globe Telecom and Unity Digital Infrastructure (Unity), a joint venture between Aboitiz InfraCapital and Partners Group
07 Jun 2023
DIGITAL PROGRESS.Globe Telecom President and CEO Ernest Cu (left) shakes hands with Aboitiz Group President and CEO Sabin Aboitiz after signing the contract, representing a solid commitment to cooperation, digital progress, and strengthening the future of the Philippines.

On Monday, June 5, the ceremonial signing of the sale and leaseback agreement entered into recently by Globe Telecom and Unity Digital Infrastructure (Unity), a joint venture between Aboitiz InfraCapital and Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, was held at the Globe Tower in BGC, Taguig City. Under the agreement, Unity will acquire 447 Globe telecom towers in Luzon.

The signatories of the Tower Sale and Leaseback Agreement Contract. In photo (from left): Globe Telecom Vice President for Corporate Strategic Asset Manager Benjamin Garcia, Globe Telecom Chief Compliance Officer and Senior Vice President of Labor and Compliance Marisalve Co, Globe Telecom President and CEO Ernest Cu, Aboitiz Group President and CEO Sabin Aboitiz, Aboitiz InfraCapital President and CEO Cosette Canilao, Partners Group Senior Investment Leader - Private Infrastructure Jansen Ang, and Partners Group Lead Asset Manager Andrew Wagner.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 03:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 290 B 5 169 M 5 169 M
Net income 2023 32 670 M 581 M 581 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,34x
Yield 2023 2,68%
Capitalization 305 B 5 431 M 5 431 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 15 451
Free-Float 34,0%
Duration : Period :
Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 54,20 PHP
Average target price 57,17 PHP
Spread / Average Target 5,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sabin M. Aboitiz Second Vice President
Jose Emmanuel Uytiedo Hilado CFO, SVP & Chief Corporate Information Officer
Enrique M. Aboitiz Chairman
Manuel Alberto R. Colayco Secretary, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, SVP
Robert McGregor Executive Director-Chief Investments Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES, INC.-6.07%5 428
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.66%148 904
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.86%78 046
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.74%75 990
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-12.46%69 482
ENEL S.P.A.19.22%65 267
