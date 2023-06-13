Aboitiz Equity Ventures : Group's Fresh Depot empowers PH farmers with cutting-edge technology

14 Jun 2023

. The Aboitiz Group's Fresh Depot prides itself in fulfilling their mission in future-proofing agriculture, and empower the Filipino farmers by introducing state-of-the-art modular and sustainable cold storage units in Mankayan, Benguet, and the Nueva Vizcaya Agricultural Terminal. Fresh Depot strengthens the value chain and minimizes post-harvest losses. By maximizing the availability of fresh products, it not only uplifts farmers' livelihoods but also bolsters the nation's food security.

In today's rapidly evolving world, sustainability is not just a buzzword - it's a driving force behind innovation and progress. As the Aboitiz Group propels forward on its Great Transformation journey to become the Philippines' first Techglomerate, it is actively working towards a sustainable future for all. With its latest transformation project, Fresh Depot, the Group aims to revolutionize the agricultural industry as it takes steps to become the first-ever physical and digital solutions platform for farmers in the country, with decentralized and eco-friendly cold storage as its springboard.

Fresh Depot recently deployed pilot modular and sustainable cold storage units in Mankayan, Benguet, and the Nueva Vizcaya Agricultural Terminal. The project aims to future-proof Philippine agriculture and empower farmers by providing them with cutting-edge infrastructure and sustainable solutions. Its mission is to enhance the value chain for agricultural products, reduce post-harvest losses, and maximize farmers' crop yield, ultimately strengthening farmers' livelihoods and contributing to the nation's food security.

Aboitiz Group's Chief Transformation Officer Emilie Sydney-Smith shared how Fresh Depot's innovation contributes to the group's Great Transformation.

"Last year marked the beginning of our bold Great Transformation initiative across the Group. We set out to generate fresh ideas and innovative solutions that could make a real difference to the lives of Filipinos, and we have since created a pipeline of incredible projects that align with this vision," said Sydney-Smith.

"Our latest milestone is the launch of our second pilot site in partnership with the Nueva Vizcaya Agricultural Terminal. Together, we aim to build the first ever all-round physical and digital solutions platform for farmers in the Philippines. Our ultimate goal is to prevent any waste of fresh produce or farmer effort, and to achieve our Massive Transformative Purpose of supporting Prosperous Farmers Feeding the Philippines" she added.

Manpat-A Farmers Association's Greta Lanso-an (pictured) is among those participating in Fresh Depot's pilot program.

What sets Fresh Depot apart is its commitment to green technology. It utilizes advanced cooling systems and energy-efficient technologies to cool fresh produce that minimize carbon emissions and reduce its environmental footprint. By adopting these eco-friendly measures, Fresh Depot sets a precedent for the industry, proving that economic growth and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.

But Fresh Depot goes beyond just being an exemplary cold storage facility - it actively supports local communities and ecosystems. By enabling the development of extension services and knowledge-sharing initiatives, Fresh Depot empowers farmers with the skills and tools needed for sustainable and effective agricultural practices.

Fresh Depot is a testament to the OneNewAboitiz Sustainability Synergy, guiding the Group towards innovative practices and technologies to drive meaningful change to the businesses and communities it serves. These sustainability initiatives are in line with the objectives of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), targeting Zero Hunger, and making a significant contribution to sustainable food production and resilient agricultural practices. By addressing these goals, the initiatives actively support the global agenda for sustainable development. By incorporating sustainable practices in its core businesses, and investing in projects like Fresh Depot, the Aboitiz Group aims to leave a positive and lasting impact on society, the environment, and the economy.