Aboitiz Equity Ventures : InfraCapital makes waves with innovations in water resource management

11 Feb 2022

In line with its goal to provide Filipinos with sustainable watersolutions, AboitizGroup's infrastructure arm AboitizInfraCapital(AIC) is advocating for better waterresourcemanagementto ensure watersecurity for years to come.

In the latest Liveable Cities Lab webinar entitled "Climate-resilient WaterManagement: Affordable Quality Waterfor All," AboitizInfraCapitalFirst Vice President for WaterBusiness and Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc. President Anna Lu talked about the importance of effective managementof limited waterresources, amid a host of critical challenges such as over-extraction of groundwater, deterioration of waterquality, and rising water-related disaster risks.

"With a growing population that is placing greater stress on already scarce waterresources, innovation in watersupply managementis required. At AboitizInfraCapital, we are at the forefront of implementing sustainable solutions to ensure access to safe and reliable water," Anna Lu said.

Through Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc. (Apo Agua), AIC is undertaking the Davao City Bulk WaterSupply Project (DCBWSP) of Davao City WaterDistrict (DCWD) and is introducing the pioneering water-energy nexus concept to the country for the first time.

Tapping the Tamugan river as its surface watersource, the project's watertreatment facility will be powered by renewable energy sourced from a two Megawatt run-of-river hydroelectric power plant. The raw waterwill first pass through the turbines to generate energy, which in turn will be used to power the watertreatment facility and produce treated water. Waterwill be fed through the project's 65-km pipeline purely by gravity.

Once operational, the DCBWSP will provide over 300 million liters of safe waterper day to more than one million Davaoeños.

Meanwhile, LIMA WaterCorporation (LWC) has been working towards adopting a Smart WaterNetwork wherein its waterfacilities turn into interconnected and intelligent systems. LWC is the end-to-end waterservices provider of LIMA Estate, a 794-hectare industrial-anchored development in Lipa-Malvar, Batangas. Through the Smart WaterNetwork, LWC's waterfacilities are able to communicate with each other and automatically adjust its operating setup depending on the requirements. This is done by integrating Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems and its corresponding digital output instruments like watermeters and sensors.

Using data collected from the system, the LWC team is then able to better understand the demand pattern of locators. The system also notifies the team if there is any system abnormality, allowing them to repair and resolve issues as soon as possible and minimize waterloss. In addition, LWC is able to keep team members safe with its remote operation feature, while still improving asset management.

Once fully integrated, the Smart WaterNetwork is projected to lead to even better operational efficiency and savings in terms of deep well operation, auto adjustment of transfer pumps and non-revenue water(NRW) management, in alignment with its sustainability objectives.

According to the United Nations, the Asia-Pacific region is home to 60% of the world's population but has only 36% of the world's waterresources. Per capita, wateravailability is the lowest in the world. Unsustainable withdrawals of freshwater supply are a major concern in the region. In the Philippines, 1 out of 10 people still do not have access to improved watersources per the World Health Organization. The situation could worsen with climate change which contributes to increase in temperature and drying up watersources.

Lu encouraged conducting more hydrology and hydrogeology studies to determine surface waterand groundwater availability and sustainability in the area as what has been previously done by LIMA Waterin Batangas. She also recommended diversifying waterresources through various means such as the conjunctive use of groundwater and surface waterlike in Davao City, rainwater harvesting, and greywater recycling.

AIC's efforts in developing more innovative watersolutions directly contribute to the achievement of three United Nations Sustainable Development Goals namely: to provide Clean Waterand Sanitation (SDG 6), help establish government policies to safeguard our waterresources to foster Sustainable Cities and Communities (UN SDG 11), as well as pursuing Partnerships for the Goals (SDG17) with public and private sector partners to finance new waterprojects and develop new technologies.

The Liveable Cities Lab on "Climate-resilient WaterManagement: Affordable Quality Waterfor All" is presented by the Liveable Cities Philippines in partnership with the British Embassy Manila co-presented by the League of Cities of the Philippines and Globe Telecom.