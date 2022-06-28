Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEV   PHY0001Z1040

ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES, INC.

(AEV)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-27
51.10 PHP   -0.68%
ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES : AboitizLand invests in innovation for sustainable future
PU
ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES : InfraCapital's LIMA Estate accelerates sustainability, becomes first industrial park to get BERDE 5-star certification
PU
ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES : UnionBank issues the Philippines' first-ever Digital Peso Bonds
PU
Aboitiz Equity Ventures : InfraCapital's LIMA Estate accelerates sustainability, becomes first industrial park to get BERDE 5-star certification

06/28/2022 | 01:52pm EDT
Aboitiz InfraCapital's LIMA Estate accelerates sustainability, becomes first industrial park to get BERDE 5-star certification
28 Jun 2022

Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC), the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, bares plans to transform LIMA Estate into a smart, nextgeneration, future-ready economic center to draw more businesses and green development into the region. Most recently, LIMA Estate became the first industrial park to achieve the pilot BERDE (Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence) District Certification with a 5-star rating, the highest rating Philippine Green Building Council (PhilGBC) awards to developments.

PhilGBC certifies Districts based on their commitment to sustainable development, including the contribution of projects to health and well-being, community engagement, and economic opportunities. LIMA Land President and AIC Economic Estates Head Rafael Fernandez de Mesa said the move towards sustainable, smart, and future-ready estates should draw more investments into manufacturing and industries that would create tens of thousands of jobs.

"We're putting our Environmental, Social, and Governance goals at the heart of what we do to enable us to create resilient spaces where we can also ensure the overall health and wellness of our community and the environment," Fernandez de Mesa said.

Up to 22,000 additional jobs are expected to be generated for the surrounding communities in LipaMalvar, Batangas, following another 57-hectare industrial expansion to accommodate more locators in LIMA.

Concurrently, it is also working with PhilGBC for the BERDE Building Certification of the LIMA Tower One, the first of seven multi-storey office buildings to be built at LIMA'S Central Business District, slated for completion in 2024.

BERDE Technical Manager Rowena Elayda lauds AIC's commitment to the sustainable development of the built environment.

"It is important for developers of wide-scale projects to incorporate sustainability at the district-level to enable projects, such as the LIMA Estate, to be the catalyst of change on how building owners design, construct and operate their buildings," Elayda shared.

PhilGBC developed the BERDE program in 2009 to proactively address the adverse impacts of climate change. The program, which has been recognized by the government, established the Philippines' own national voluntary green building rating system to facilitate sustainable projects.

In addition, LIMA Water Corporation, LIMA Estate's end-to-end water services provider, is adopting a Smart Water Network, which is projected to lead to even better operational efficiency and savings in terms of deep well operation, auto adjustment of transfer pumps and non-revenue water (NRW) management, ensuring that industrial locators within LIMA Estate will continue to enjoy a reliable and sustainable water supply for years to come. #

Disclaimer

Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 17:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 240 B 4 387 M 4 387 M
Net income 2022 19 635 M 358 M 358 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 2,09%
Capitalization 288 B 5 255 M 5 250 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 12 908
Free-Float 34,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sabin M. Aboitiz Second Vice President
Manuel Ramirez Lozano CFO, SVP & Chief Corporate Information Officer
Enrique M. Aboitiz Chairman
Manuel Alberto R. Colayco Secretary, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, SVP
Robert McGregor Executive Director-Chief Investments Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES, INC.-6.15%5 281
NEXTERA ENERGY-16.43%153 270
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.35%80 478
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.82%74 196
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.41%67 393
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.53%63 463