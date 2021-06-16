Aboitiz Equity Ventures : Edustria High School at LIMA Estate sets up students for employment ahead of recovery

15 Jun 2021

Edustria High School by FEU and T.I.P. is located within LIMA Central Business District at 'The Outlets at Lipa'.

Despite the challenges students, teachers, and schools are facing today with the ongoing pandemic, Edustria High School (Edustria) continues to push for relevant education that can help support economic recovery in Batangas and the Calabarzon region.

Edustria, a joint venture between the Far Eastern University (FEU) and the Technological Institute of the Philippines (T.I.P.), aims to bridge education and the industry by preparing its students for immediate employment, equipping them with practical skills, knowledge, and values companies are looking for in senior high school graduates who can potentially join their ranks. Companies and locators nearby are guaranteed a reliable pool of talents that they can easily tap.

It is open to Grade 7 to Grade 12 students, not just from Lipa City where it is located, but as well as from Calabarzon through online and distance learning. Students can avail of scholarships and discounts available for both Lipa and non-Lipa residents. Senior High School Students can also apply for vouchers from DepED with assistance from the school. Special discounts also await siblings and children of employees of any establishment located in Lima Estate.

Edustria is located within LIMA's growing Central Business District, at 'The Outlets at Lipa,' a premier lifestyle and leisure destination that complements the primary industrial use of LIMA Estate in Lipa-Malvar, Batangas. Edustria is only a few rides away from the towns of Santo Tomas, Tanauan, Malvar, and Lipa, and is accessible via public transportation passing through the J.P. Laurel Highway.

Quality and immersive education for the future

LIMA Estate is a 794-hectare Philippine Economic Zone Authority-registered industrial-anchored development that is home to 130 international and domestic locators, their 60,000 employees, and 2,500 households. It also has a 138-room 4-star hotel development and 167 shops located in its mall establishments.

As the Estate is currently developing its expansion areas, which is expected to generate up to 20,000 new jobs for Batangas and neighboring areas upon completion, Edustria is keen on leveraging the opportunity to supply the talent needed by the businesses that will expand and settle in LIMA.

'Edustria came in at the perfect time as we are ramping up our expansion at LIMA Estate. This gives them a unique opportunity to mold young Batangeños amongst some of the top multinational companies in the world,' said Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, First Vice President of Aboitiz Integrated Economic Centers.

'The school will be able to give its students employment prospects as we gradually head into recovery,' he added.

Moreover, because Edustria's main objective is to provide industry-relevant education that enables its students to achieve meaningful careers, economic upliftment, and life aspirations, the school works with the existing local and multinational companies in LIMA Estate to ensure that its students are work-ready and have the best possible opportunities towards success. Students have the chance to immerse or even land a job with one of the many companies in the Estate.

'More than producing a competitive, technology-based workforce, Edustria seeks to contribute to nation-building by cultivating and optimizing the potential of the Filipino youth and the local opportunities available for them. With the track record of our mother institutions FEU and T.I.P., businesses can be rest assured that our graduates will receive quality education,' said Engr. Jemuel Castillo, Executive Director of Edustria High School.

Since Edustria offers enhanced academic strands (STEM or Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, ABM or Accountancy, Business and Management, HUMSS or Humanities and Social Science, and GAS or General Academic), its students are capable of immediately pursuing a career after they graduate from high school. After spending their time in the workforce, Edustria's graduates can also choose to seamlessly earn their college degree at either FEU or T.I.P., without any entrance exams and with free bridging classes if needed.

Customized learning

In line with its adoption of 'EduFLEx', a flexible learning modality that provides customized learning, Edustria currently uses the renowned Learning Management System (LMS) Canvas to seamlessly bring learning to the comfort of students' homes. It is utilized by other prestigious institutions such as Harvard University. The LMS is easy to use, and provides teachers and students a good platform where engagement is dynamic and targeted. Canvas organizes the students' lessons for the day, and also sets their learning agenda for the coming weeks.

For online or distance learning, Edustria uses the Learning Management System, Canvas, which is also being used by Harvard University.

Edustria is also ready for the students' return to face-to-face classes with its air-conditioned classrooms, state-of-the-art science laboratories, modern multimedia equipment, and Wi-Fi hotspots across the campus - all located within the vibrant environment of 'The Outlets at Lipa.'

Edustria is well-situated in the heart of LIMA Estate, surrounded by green spaces, commercial developments, and local and multinational industrial locators.

As LIMA emerges as the leading integrated economic center in South Luzon, Edustria is poised to become the foremost breeding ground for future industry leaders.

Edustria High School by FEU and T.I.P. is still accepting students for School Year 2021-2022. For more information on enrollment or corporate partnerships, please visit http://edustria.edu.ph/ or contact them through: (0917) 154-0546 and marketing@edustria.edu.ph. #