Aboitiz Equity Ventures : Hedcor enriches leadership and livelihood skills of women in host communities

22 Mar 2021

Time and again, it has been proven that women are more than capable of achieving great things. This is the very reason that drives Hedcor to continue advocating the enrichment of women's skill development, especially in the field of leadership and livelihood.

Since 2018, AboitizPower hydro unit Hedcor has been in a continued partnership with women's cooperatives from host communities in Davao del Sur and Bukidnon to help hone and develop their skills.

Leadership and Values enhancement training and Business Continuity Planning are just some of the training programs organized for its partner cooperatives, namely Guihean Women's Organization, Dalirig Women's Cooperative and Lingion Power Association Rural Improvement Club in Bukidnon, and Tibolo Tribal Women's Association from Davao del Sur.

These programs allow the women involved to build upon their various functions, highlighting the importance of authority, responsibility and accountability as officers of their respective organizations. The programs also aim to ensure that their teams are capable of avoiding or mitigating risks in their communities, and to prepare recovery plans should the need arise. These trainings serve the bigger purpose of fostering empowerment and control over their organizations' future development.

Beyond developing leadership skills, Hedcor has been equally supportive in providing resources to boost their livelihood. In partnership with Aboitiz Foundation (AFI), Hedcor recently turned over a P450,000-worth livelihood program through the provision of Egg Machines. These are complete with ready-to-lay hens, as well as rearing cages with built-in feeding through a waterer. The assistance is meant primarily to boost the organizations' recovery from the ongoing pandemic.

Above all these, Hedcor's efforts to empower women doesn't stop at capacity-building and livelihood resources alone. It also ensures that women have access to improved health services specifically to maternal health care.

Since 2018, Hedcor has turned over a total of P730,000-worth of medical equipment including OB-gyn and pediatric paraphernalia, and has also led health education training to capacitate barangay health workers in rendering improved maternal services for women in far-flung areas.

Women are positive change-makers and Hedcor sees it as a great honor to play an instrumental role in unearthing these very potentials.

As this month observes the National Women's Month, Hedcor is reminded that the woman is powerful; and that with support and encouragement, she is made limitless.