Aboitiz Equity Ventures : Innovation to drive post-pandemic recovery in the region

26 Mar 2021

The Aboitiz Group is joining other regional economies looking to recover under a 'better normal' post-pandemicby adopting new technology and innovationand applying these with other stakeholders in the Southeast Asian region.

'APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) could serve as the catalyst for collaboration and complementation among stakeholders, within and across economies. Technology and innovationoffer the tools for recoveryand opportunities to navigate in yet another new normal,' said Aboitiz Group President and Chief Executive Officer and APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) Member Sabin M. Aboitiz.

APEC leaders established in 1995 the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC), which was tasked to provide a private sector perspective toward achieving free and open trade and investments in the Asia Pacific region.

This year, ABAC will submit a Report to APEC leaders which outlines key policy recommendations focused on trade and investment in goods and services, digitalization, regional economic integration, and sustainability.

Aboitiz participated at the Innovationand Digitalization Group during the recent virtual 2021 ABAC-SOM (Senior Officials Meeting) Dialogue, which aims to provide a venue to develop deeper interaction between ABAC Members and Senior Officials.

The dialogue carried the theme 'Implementing the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040,' referring to the vision of 'an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific community by 2040, for the prosperity of all our people and future generations.'

In recent years, the Aboitiz Group has begun to champion innovationin its various business units (BUs), believing that instilling innovationwill lead to deep-rooted value and the resilience needed for the future.

Earlier this year, CEOs of various Aboitiz BUs in the country and in the regionshared their respective companies' collective efforts in applying and incorporating innovationin their operations to provide better service, achieve optimum results, and further improve efficiency.

In addition to innovation, the Aboitiz Group has also embraced data science and artificial intelligence (DSAI), asserting that DSAI will become a permanent aspect of the business landscape of each of the conglomerate's BUs to develop and support its business models and decision-making capabilities.