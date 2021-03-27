Log in
ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES, INC.

ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES, INC.

(AEV)
Aboitiz Equity Ventures : Innovation to drive post-pandemic recovery in the region

03/27/2021 | 05:46am EDT
Innovation to drive post-pandemic recovery in the region
26 Mar 2021

The Aboitiz Group is joining other regional economies looking to recover under a 'better normal' post-pandemicby adopting new technology and innovationand applying these with other stakeholders in the Southeast Asian region.

'APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) could serve as the catalyst for collaboration and complementation among stakeholders, within and across economies. Technology and innovationoffer the tools for recoveryand opportunities to navigate in yet another new normal,' said Aboitiz Group President and Chief Executive Officer and APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) Member Sabin M. Aboitiz.

APEC leaders established in 1995 the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC), which was tasked to provide a private sector perspective toward achieving free and open trade and investments in the Asia Pacific region.

This year, ABAC will submit a Report to APEC leaders which outlines key policy recommendations focused on trade and investment in goods and services, digitalization, regional economic integration, and sustainability.

Aboitiz participated at the Innovationand Digitalization Group during the recent virtual 2021 ABAC-SOM (Senior Officials Meeting) Dialogue, which aims to provide a venue to develop deeper interaction between ABAC Members and Senior Officials.

The dialogue carried the theme 'Implementing the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040,' referring to the vision of 'an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific community by 2040, for the prosperity of all our people and future generations.'

In recent years, the Aboitiz Group has begun to champion innovationin its various business units (BUs), believing that instilling innovationwill lead to deep-rooted value and the resilience needed for the future.

Earlier this year, CEOs of various Aboitiz BUs in the country and in the regionshared their respective companies' collective efforts in applying and incorporating innovationin their operations to provide better service, achieve optimum results, and further improve efficiency.

In addition to innovation, the Aboitiz Group has also embraced data science and artificial intelligence (DSAI), asserting that DSAI will become a permanent aspect of the business landscape of each of the conglomerate's BUs to develop and support its business models and decision-making capabilities.

Disclaimer

Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2021 09:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
