Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEV   PHY0001Z1040

ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES, INC.

(AEV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aboitiz Equity Ventures : Republic Cement taps Singapore-based Aboitiz Data Unit To Decarbonize Cement Process

05/19/2021 | 02:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Republic Cement taps Singapore-based Aboitiz Data Unit To Decarbonize Cement Process
19 May 2021

Republic Cement, one of the Philippines' leading construction solutions providers, recently teamed up with data science unit Aboitiz Data Innovation (ADI), as part of the company's thrust to improve business operations, curb carbon emissions, and increase efficiency.

The two Aboitiz companies collaborated to create an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that predicts cement quality based on historical data. Through the use of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DSAI) solutions, the company was able to optimize the manufacturing process of its cement, drastically decreasing carbon emissions while creating stronger compounds - a first in the Philippine cement industry.

'By being able to optimize the cement manufacturing process through data science, Republic Cement is able to better manage its resources and increase efficiency of use when it comes to raw materials. This will also lead to more sustainable operations in the long-run,' said Nabil Francis, Republic Cement President and CEO.

Meanwhile, ADI is the newest company under the Aboitiz Group. Based in Singapore, the tech startup is poised to leverage on the strong data science ecosystem and diverse network of multinational businesses located in what is widely considered as the center of innovation in Asia.

Since its formal launch in April, the data science company has wasted no time in demonstrating its transformative capabilities across the Group. This project with Republic Cement offers a preview into the potential of harnessing data science to drive business and sustainability results.

'Going forward, we envision Data Science as a key differentiator in driving digital transformation,' said Aboitiz Data Innovation Managing Director, Dr. David R. Hardoon. 'This use case of data science is a perfect example of synergies between the different subsidiaries of the Aboitiz Group. In working with Republic Cement, we are able to demonstrate how exactly Data Science can empower an organization to achieve business value while achieving measurable goals.'

As the DSAI governance center of the Aboitiz Group, ADI is responsible for the capacity building of DSAI capabilities across the businesses through demonstration, awareness, enablement, and ecosystem partnership contracting. Over the long term, the data science unit aims to roll out external DSAI products and services to prospective partners in search of innovative solutions.

'Even as the newest company under the Aboitiz Group, we are just as committed to fulfilling our purpose of advancing business and communities through the power of data science. We will explore new possibilities, create greater impact and deliver value for our stakeholders.' he adds.

Disclaimer

Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 06:25:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES, INC.
02:25aABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES  : Republic Cement taps Singapore-based Aboitiz Data Uni..
PU
05/06ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES  : Philippines' Aboitiz Extends CEO's Term By Three More..
MT
05/04ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES  : ' Property Arm to Exit Development JV With Cebu Landm..
MT
04/13ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES  : keeps ‘economic engines' running toward recover..
PU
04/05ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES  : AboitizPower's I-REACH program wins Philippine Quill
PU
04/01ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES  : releases 13th or 14th month pay of team members in ad..
PU
04/01ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES  : CitySavings' Project Pink Goes Digital
PU
03/30ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES  : Quality meat at your doorstep during lockdown with Pi..
PU
03/28ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES  : GUESS opens its first outlet store in Batangas at &ls..
PU
03/27ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES  : Innovation to drive post-pandemic recovery in the reg..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 214 B 4 484 M 4 484 M
Net income 2021 13 607 M 285 M 285 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 2,30%
Capitalization 196 B 4 096 M 4 104 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 15 147
Free-Float 34,3%
Chart ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 34,16 PHP
Last Close Price 34,85 PHP
Spread / Highest target -1,98%
Spread / Average Target -1,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sabin M. Aboitiz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manuel Ramirez Lozano CFO, SVP & Chief Corporate Information Officer
Enrique M. Aboitiz Chairman
Manuel Alberto R. Colayco Secretary, SVP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Robert McGregor Chief Investment Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES, INC.-26.24%4 096
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.30%141 028
ENEL S.P.A.-1.44%100 733
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.25%87 095
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.89%78 806
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.90%68 218