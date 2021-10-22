Log in
    AEV   PHY0001Z1040

ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES, INC.

(AEV)
  Report
Aboitiz Equity Ventures : ramps up Covid-19 response effort, donates vaccines to Taguig City

10/22/2021 | 02:24am EDT
Aboitiz ramps up Covid-19 response effort, donates vaccines to Taguig City
20 Oct 2021

As part of the AboitizGroup's strong commitment to support the national and local governments to fast track the country's journey towards herd immunity against Covid-19, AboitizFoundation, Inc., the Group's corporate social responsibility arm, and holding company AboitizEquity Ventures, Inc., donated 7,600 AstraZeneca vaccinesto the CityGovernment of Taguiglast October 14.

The partnership was formally sealed in a ceremonial turnover via zoom led by Maribeth L. Marasigan, President and COO of the AboitizFoundation and TaguigCityMayor Lino Cayetano.

Marasigan said the donation was inspired and motivated by the commitment and excellent performance of the Cityof Taguigin its vaccination campaign against Covid19.

"The AboitizGroup is committed to contribute to the fight against Covid-19and create meaningful initiatives that will impact the community. As we bounce forward from the impacts of COVID-19, we need to look after our community and be of help to them so we can achieve herd immunity together," she added.

During the ceremonial turnover, Cayetano said that 79% of the TaguigCitypopulation received their first doses while 70% of the overall population had been fully vaccinated and the Cityhas the most number of tests done in Metro Manila. He extended the free testing to Aboitizemployees with Covid-19symptoms.

"Thank you Aboitizfor all the help, trust and cooperation. We look forward to a bright future as Aboitizis one of the more forward thinking institutions. I know that you will be a strong partner for the Cityof Taguigheading towards the new future. On behalf of all our doctors, and our entire team, the Cityof Taguigwould like to thank you for the vaccines, we will put them to good use and we look forward to continued cooperation and partnership," he said.

AboitizEquity Ventures Government Relations First Vice President Christopher Camba, likewise thanked Mayor Cayetano and his team for the opportunity to collaborate with the Local Government Unit of Taguig.

"We've pursued several collaborations that we believe can create greater value to our community. Aboitizremains committed to support the government in fighting this pandemic, but also in the recovery post-pandemic. We thank Mayor Lino Cayetano, the frontliners and the uniformed men and women for all your sacrifices and for making Taguigsafe," he said.

The AboitizGroup is also doing its own contribution in helping achieve herd immunity through its ongoing internal vaccination program. The Group is on track to vaccinate Aboitizteam members and subcontractors nationwide, exemplifying its strong commitment to prioritise the health and safety of every team member as the nation moves towards a "better normal."

To date, the AboitizGroup's total contribution to the national Covid-19responseefforthas reached over P2.2 billion (excluding various payments waived, reduced, extended, or restructured to help customers cope with the impact of Covid-19), underscoring the group's sustained campaign to help address the urgent needs of frontliners and affected communities nationwide.

Disclaimer

Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 06:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
