Aboitiz Power : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.
Aboitiz Power CorporationAP
PSE Disclosure Form 17-18 - Other SEC Forms/Reports/Requirements
|
Form/Report Type
|
Amended 2021 General Information Sheet of Aboitiz Power Corporation
|
Report Period/Report Date
|
Dec 24, 2021
|
Description of the Disclosure
|
Attached is Aboitiz Power Corporation's (AboitizPower or the "Company") amended 2021 General Information Sheet (GIS), duly filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The GIS was amended to reflect: a) the appointment of Mr. Toshiro Kudama, Director; b) changes in membership of the Company's various Board Committees; and c) to update the Company's ownership structure following the completion of the sale of AboitizPower shares to JERA Asia Private Limited last December 16, 2021.
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Mailene de la Torre
|
Designation
|
Asst. Corporate Secretary
Disclaimer
Aboitiz Power Corporation published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 04:06:00 UTC.