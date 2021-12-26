Log in
    AP   PHY0005M1090

ABOITIZ POWER CORPORATION

(AP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange - 12/24
30.9 PHP   +0.16%
Aboitiz Power : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements

12/26/2021 | 11:07pm EST
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Aboitiz Power CorporationAP PSE Disclosure Form 17-18 - Other SEC Forms/Reports/Requirements
Form/Report Type Amended 2021 General Information Sheet of Aboitiz Power Corporation
Report Period/Report Date Dec 24, 2021
Description of the Disclosure

Attached is Aboitiz Power Corporation's (AboitizPower or the "Company") amended 2021 General Information Sheet (GIS), duly filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The GIS was amended to reflect: a) the appointment of Mr. Toshiro Kudama, Director; b) changes in membership of the Company's various Board Committees; and c) to update the Company's ownership structure following the completion of the sale of AboitizPower shares to JERA Asia Private Limited last December 16, 2021.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Mailene de la Torre
Designation Asst. Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Aboitiz Power Corporation published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 04:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 129 B 2 578 M 2 578 M
Net income 2021 18 611 M 371 M 371 M
Net Debt 2021 186 B 3 707 M 3 707 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 2,97%
Capitalization 227 B 4 543 M 4 538 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,20x
EV / Sales 2022 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 3 769
Free-Float 9,80%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 30,90 PHP
Average target price 33,73 PHP
Spread / Average Target 9,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emmanuel V. Rubio President, CEO & Executive Director
Liza Luv Montelibano Chief Financial & Information Officer, Senior VP
Jaime Jose Y. Aboitiz Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director & EVP
Consolacion C. Mercado Compliance Officer
Robert McGregor Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABOITIZ POWER CORPORATION16.38%4 543
HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC.101.41%20 758
GULF ENERGY DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED27.74%15 370
GLOBAL POWER SYNERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED16.95%7 282
JSW ENERGY LIMITED343.92%6 594
WINTIME ENERGY CO.,LTD.38.06%6 455