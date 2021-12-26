Aboitiz Power : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements

Attached is Aboitiz Power Corporation's (AboitizPower or the "Company") amended 2021 General Information Sheet (GIS), duly filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



The GIS was amended to reflect: a) the appointment of Mr. Toshiro Kudama, Director; b) changes in membership of the Company's various Board Committees; and c) to update the Company's ownership structure following the completion of the sale of AboitizPower shares to JERA Asia Private Limited last December 16, 2021.