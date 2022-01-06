Aboitiz Power : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Aboitiz Power Corporation

AP

Form/Report Type Amended 2021 General Information Sheet of Aboitiz Power Corporation Report Period/Report Date Jan 6, 2022

Description of the Disclosure Attached is Aboitiz Power Corporation's (AboitizPower or the "Company") amended 2021 General Information Sheet (GIS), duly filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The GIS was amended to reflect the retirement of Mr. Jaime Jose Y. Aboitiz, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective January 1, 2022