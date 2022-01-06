Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange - 01/05
30.5 PHP   -0.65%
03:18aABOITIZ POWER : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
01/03ABOITIZ POWER : Material Information/Transactions
PU
2021ABOITIZ POWER : Clarification of News Reports
PU
Aboitiz Power : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements

01/06/2022 | 03:18am EST
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Aboitiz Power CorporationAP PSE Disclosure Form 17-18 - Other SEC Forms/Reports/Requirements
Form/Report Type Amended 2021 General Information Sheet of Aboitiz Power Corporation
Report Period/Report Date Jan 6, 2022
Description of the Disclosure

Attached is Aboitiz Power Corporation's (AboitizPower or the "Company") amended 2021 General Information Sheet (GIS), duly filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The GIS was amended to reflect the retirement of Mr. Jaime Jose Y. Aboitiz, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective January 1, 2022

Filed on behalf by:
Name Mailene de la Torre
Designation Asst. Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Aboitiz Power Corporation published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 08:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
