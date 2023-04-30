Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Aboitiz Power Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AP   PHY0005M1090

ABOITIZ POWER CORPORATION

(AP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-25
36.90 PHP   -1.07%
11:04aJapan's JERA sees more LNG going to Asia as domestic demand shrinks
RE
04/14Regulator Slaps Late Remittance Fine on Aboitiz Power Units
MT
03/26Aboitiz Power Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan's JERA sees more LNG going to Asia as domestic demand shrinks

04/30/2023 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of JERA Co., Inc., the world's biggest LNG buyer, is displayed at the company office in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's JERA, one of the world's biggest buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), expects to divert more of its LNG trade volume to other Asian countries in the long run, as demand weakens at home, an official said.

On Friday, JERA reached a fresh LNG purchase deal with a U.S. company and predicted a jump in 2023/24 net profit to 300 billion yen, boosted by lower fuel costs. Its LNG transaction volume came to 37 million tonnes in the 2021/22 fiscal year.

Looking ahead, the company's transaction volumes "may decline or may stay the same," Yukio Kani, JERA's new global chief executive officer and chairman, told Reuters in an interview.

"Japan may not need LNG for 20 years ... but other Asian countries need to replace coal with something and LNG will play an important role," he said, adding that JERA could supply fuel to those countries likely to need it.

Japan's biggest utility and top LNG buyer, JERA bought a stake of 27% in Aboitiz Power of the Philippines in 2021 and Aboitiz is considering using ammonia in existing coal power plants, just as JERA is doing, Kani said.

"We don't view LNG demand just for Japan, but for Asia as well," he said.

Last December, JERA signed a key deal with Oman LNG to buy up to 12 cargoes, or about 800,000 tonnes a year for a decade, beginning from 2025.

Kani did not clearly say whether JERA plans to sign more long-term contracts, however.

Asian spot LNG prices held at 22-month lows in April as demand stayed weak in the key north Asian markets of China, Japan and South Korea.

They had surged to a record in August 2022 after Russia curtailed natural gas supplies to Europe in response to sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

"The volatility is very high," Kani said when asked about the outlook for the market.

"If we face a severe winter and China coming back to the market, it is a very bad sign," he added, saying China had large appetite that could lead to a very tight market if it needed to buy spot LNG.

Japan was the world's biggest buyer of the super-chilled fuel in 2022, its imports exceeding those of China, due to slow economic activity amid Beijing's strict COVID-19 curbs.

Apart from its integrated gas-to-power business, which covers fossil fuel procurement through power generation, JERA is expanding use of renewable power to decarbonise.

In March, it agreed to buy Parkwind, Belgium's largest offshore wind platform, for 1.55 billion euros ($1.7 billion).

The Japanese company aims to boost renewable power assets at home and abroad, while also seeking to build supply chains for greener fuels such as ammonia and hydrogen, Kani said.

"LNG, renewables and hydrogen are the three pillars that we are really driving," he said.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

By Yuka Obayashi and Katya Golubkova


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABOITIZ POWER CORPORATION -1.07% 36.9 End-of-day quote.8.37%
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC 2.70% 1519 Delayed Quote.11.53%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.34% 112.8383 Real-time Quote.-46.15%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC. 1.46% 487 Delayed Quote.2.31%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.10% 79.951 Delayed Quote.13.68%
All news about ABOITIZ POWER CORPORATION
11:04aJapan's JERA sees more LNG going to Asia as domestic demand shrinks
RE
04/14Regulator Slaps Late Remittance Fine on Aboitiz Power Units
MT
03/26Aboitiz Power Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
03/26Aboitiz Power Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
03/21News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/14ABOITIZ POWER CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/09Aboitiz Power Earmarks PHP190 Billion for Clean Energy Capacity Expansion
MT
03/08Transcript : Aboitiz Power Corporation, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 08, 2023
CI
03/07Aboitiz Power Logs 32% Jump in Net Income for 2022
MT
03/03Aboitiz Power Declares Dividend
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 157 B 2 832 M 2 832 M
Net income 2023 25 265 M 456 M 456 M
Net Debt 2023 156 B 2 809 M 2 809 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,1x
Yield 2023 4,01%
Capitalization 280 B 5 048 M 5 048 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,77x
EV / Sales 2024 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 3 975
Free-Float 13,1%
Chart ABOITIZ POWER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Aboitiz Power Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABOITIZ POWER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 38,00 PHP
Average target price 37,45 PHP
Spread / Average Target -1,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emmanuel V. Rubio President, CEO & Executive Director
Liza Luv Montelibano Chief Financial & Information Officer, Senior VP
Sabin M. Aboitiz Non-Executive Chairman
Manuel Alberto R. Colayco Secretary & Compliance Officer
Robert McGregor Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABOITIZ POWER CORPORATION8.37%5 048
HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC.32.25%18 353
GULF ENERGY DEVELOPMENT-8.14%17 454
GLOBAL POWER SYNERGY-12.33%5 290
JSW ENERGY LIMITED-9.74%5 231
TAQA MOROCCO S.A.-12.11%2 253
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer