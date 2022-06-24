Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Abonmax Co., Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2429   TW0002429008

ABONMAX CO., LTD

(2429)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
14.45 TWD   -0.69%
05:56aABONMAX : Announcement about Correction Endorsement information of 2022/05
PU
05:46aABONMAX : Correction Announcement on AbonMax pursuant to Article 25.1.(2,3,4) of the Regulations Governing Loans of Funds and Endorsements and Guarantees by Public Companies
PU
05:46aABONMAX : Correction Announcement for AbonTouch pursuant to Article 25.1.(4) of the Regulations Governing Loans of Funds and Endorsements and Guarantees
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Abonmax : Announcement about Correction Endorsement information of 2022/05

06/24/2022 | 05:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: ABONMAX CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/06/24 Time of announcement 17:38:59
Subject 
 Announcement about Correction Endorsement
information of 2022/05
Date of events 2022/06/24 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/24
2.Company name:ABONMAX CO., LTD
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:To correct Endorsement amount in 2022/05
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Endorsement data in 2022/05
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
No1 194,200NT$ thousand/AbonMax to AbonTouch/Actual endorsement amount
No2 0NT$ thousand/AbonTouch to AbonMax/Actual endorsement amount
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
No1 195,000NT$ thousand/AbonMax to AbonTouch/Actual endorsement amount
No2 136,000NT$ thousand/AbonTouch to AbonMax/Actual endorsement amount
9.Countermeasures:Announcement and update Endorsement and Lending funds
data in 2022/05
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Abonmax Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 09:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ABONMAX CO., LTD
05:56aABONMAX : Announcement about Correction Endorsement information of 2022/05
PU
05:46aABONMAX : Correction Announcement on AbonMax pursuant to Article 25.1.(2,3,4) of the Regul..
PU
05:46aABONMAX : Correction Announcement for AbonTouch pursuant to Article 25.1.(4) of the Regula..
PU
05:46aABONMAX : Announcement on AbonMax pursuant to Article 25.1.(1) of the Regulations Governin..
PU
06/22ABONMAX : Announcement in place of subsidiary AbonTouch the Board of Directors elected the..
PU
06/22ABONMAX : Announcement in place of subsidiary AbonTouch releases the prohibition on newly-..
PU
06/22ABONMAX : Announcement in place of subsidiary AbonTouch the Re-election of directors and s..
PU
06/22ABONMAX : Announcement in place of subsidiary AbonTouch the major resolutions of 2022 Annu..
PU
05/12Abonmax Co., Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/01ABONMAX : Announcement about Resignation of the Independent director
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 977 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
Net income 2021 2,13 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
Net Debt 2021 293 M 9,86 M 9,86 M
P/E ratio 2021 383x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 574 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 232
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart ABONMAX CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Abonmax Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABONMAX CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wei Kun Chou Chairman & General Manager
Chen Chen Liu Head-Finance
Li Hsuen Lin Independent Director
Lien Sheng Tsai Independent Director
Ming Yu Ko Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABONMAX CO., LTD-29.51%19
MEDIATEK INC.-42.10%36 854
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-14.89%17 351
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-39.24%14 860
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-33.70%9 708
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-31.17%7 885