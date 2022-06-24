Abonmax : Announcement about Correction Endorsement information of 2022/05

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/24 2.Company name:ABONMAX CO., LTD 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:To correct Endorsement amount in 2022/05 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Endorsement data in 2022/05 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected: No1 194,200NT$ thousand/AbonMax to AbonTouch/Actual endorsement amount No2 0NT$ thousand/AbonTouch to AbonMax/Actual endorsement amount 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction: No1 195,000NT$ thousand/AbonMax to AbonTouch/Actual endorsement amount No2 136,000NT$ thousand/AbonTouch to AbonMax/Actual endorsement amount 9.Countermeasures:Announcement and update Endorsement and Lending funds data in 2022/05 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None