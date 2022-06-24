Abonmax : Announcement about Correction Endorsement information of 2022/05
06/24/2022 | 05:56am EDT
Provided by: ABONMAX CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/06/24
Time of announcement
17:38:59
Subject
Announcement about Correction Endorsement
information of 2022/05
Date of events
2022/06/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/24
2.Company name:ABONMAX CO., LTD
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:To correct Endorsement amount in 2022/05
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Endorsement data in 2022/05
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
No1 194,200NT$ thousand/AbonMax to AbonTouch/Actual endorsement amount
No2 0NT$ thousand/AbonTouch to AbonMax/Actual endorsement amount
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
No1 195,000NT$ thousand/AbonMax to AbonTouch/Actual endorsement amount
No2 136,000NT$ thousand/AbonTouch to AbonMax/Actual endorsement amount
9.Countermeasures:Announcement and update Endorsement and Lending funds
data in 2022/05
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None