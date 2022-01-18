Abonmax : Announcement of high liquidity assets,short-term debt and long-term liabilities due within 1 year on the 2021/12 unaudited consolidated financial statements

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/18 2.Cause of occurrence:According to Taiwan-Stock-Exchange-Shang-1-1041803894, announcement on financial information of the high liquidity assets,short-term debt and long-term liabilities due within 1 year on the 2021/12 unaudited consolidated financial statements 3.Financial information date:2021/12/31 4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT��000):115,895 5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):0 6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):0 7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT��000):0 8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT��000):222,211 9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT��000):0 10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT��000):20,404 11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT��000):0 12.Countermeasures:The company maintains regular operations 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: This announcement is made as per Taiwan Stock Exchange request instruction. The company��s investment company, GeneTouch Corp., after a full re-election of directors in July 2021, the company only occupies one seat as a corporate director on its board of directors. Therefore, it loses substantial control over GeneTouch Corp., so it will be released in August 2021. It will no longer be a subsidiary of the company starting from this month.