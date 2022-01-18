Abonmax : Announcement of high liquidity assets,short-term debt and long-term liabilities due within 1 year on the 2021/12 unaudited consolidated financial statements
01/18/2022 | 04:35am EST
Provided by: ABONMAX CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/18
Time of announcement
17:23:15
Subject
Announcement of high liquidity assets,short-term
debt and long-term liabilities due within 1 year on the
2021/12 unaudited consolidated financial statements
Date of events
2022/01/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/18
2.Cause of occurrence:According to Taiwan-Stock-Exchange-Shang-1-1041803894,
announcement on financial information of the high liquidity assets,short-term
debt and long-term liabilities due within 1 year on the 2021/12 unaudited
consolidated financial statements
3.Financial information date:2021/12/31
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT��000):115,895
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss�Vcurrent
(Unit:NT��000):0
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):0
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT��000):0
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT��000):222,211
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT��000):0
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT��000):20,404
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT��000):0
12.Countermeasures:The company maintains regular operations
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
This announcement is made as per Taiwan Stock Exchange request instruction.
The company��s investment company, GeneTouch Corp., after a full re-election
of directors in July 2021, the company only occupies one seat as a corporate
director on its board of directors. Therefore, it loses substantial control
over GeneTouch Corp., so it will be released in August 2021. It will no
longer be a subsidiary of the company starting from this month.
Abonmax Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 09:34:14 UTC.