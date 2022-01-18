Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Abonmax Co., Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2429   TW0002429008

ABONMAX CO., LTD

(2429)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Abonmax : Announcement of high liquidity assets,short-term debt and long-term liabilities due within 1 year on the 2021/12 unaudited consolidated financial statements

01/18/2022 | 04:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: ABONMAX CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/18 Time of announcement 17:23:15
Subject 
 Announcement of high liquidity assets,short-term
debt and long-term liabilities due within 1 year on the
2021/12 unaudited consolidated financial statements
Date of events 2022/01/18 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/18
2.Cause of occurrence:According to Taiwan-Stock-Exchange-Shang-1-1041803894,
announcement on financial information of the high liquidity assets,short-term
debt and long-term liabilities due within 1 year on the 2021/12 unaudited
consolidated financial statements
3.Financial information date:2021/12/31
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT��000):115,895
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss�Vcurrent
  (Unit:NT��000):0
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):0
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
  unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT��000):0
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT��000):222,211
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT��000):0
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT��000):20,404
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT��000):0
12.Countermeasures:The company maintains regular operations
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
This announcement is made as per Taiwan Stock Exchange request instruction.
The company��s investment company, GeneTouch Corp., after a full re-election
of directors in July 2021, the company only occupies one seat as a corporate
director on its board of directors. Therefore, it loses substantial control
over GeneTouch Corp., so it will be released in August 2021. It will no
longer be a subsidiary of the company starting from this month.

Disclaimer

Abonmax Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 09:34:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ABONMAX CO., LTD
04:35aABONMAX : Announcement of high liquidity assets,short-term debt and long-term liabilities ..
PU
2021ABONMAX : To announce the major resolutions of 2021 Special Shareholders` Meeting
PU
2021ABONMAX : The Company will attend the Institutional Investor Conference by TAICHUNG Bank S..
PU
2021ABONMAX : Announcement of high liquidity assets,short-term debt and long-term liabilities ..
PU
2021ABONMAX : Announcement in place of subsidiary AbonTouch Election of the supervisor. of 202..
PU
2021ABONMAX : Announcement in place of subsidiary AbonTouch the major resolutions of 2021 Spec..
PU
2021ABONMAX : Announcement of high liquidity assets,short-term debt and long-term liabilities ..
PU
2021Abonmax Co., Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended S..
CI
2021Announcement The board resolved to convene 2021 Special Shareholders' Meeting
PU
2021Announce the consolidated financial report for the 3rd quarter of 2021 Submit to the bo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 900 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
Net income 2020 -61,0 M -2,21 M -2,21 M
Net Debt 2020 325 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 763 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 232
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart ABONMAX CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Abonmax Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABONMAX CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wei Kun Chou Chairman & General Manager
Chen Chen Liu Head-Finance
Li Hsuen Lin Independent Director
Lien Sheng Tsai Independent Director
Ming Yu Ko Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABONMAX CO., LTD-6.34%28
MEDIATEK INC.-6.30%64 416
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.0.33%25 743
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-8.95%24 130
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-2.08%21 059
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-5.44%14 671