Abonmax : Announcement on 2020.8.13 AbonMax pursuant to Article 25.1.(1) of the Regulations Governing Loans of Funds and Endorsements and Guarantees by Public Companies

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/08/13 2.The public company whose balance of endorsements/guarantees reaches 50 percent or more of its net worth on the latest financial statements.Please specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, relationship, reason for endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence, ceiling on endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD), starting balance of endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD), balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence, amount accessed by endorsed company (thousand NTD), new endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD) and the reason for new endorsement/guarantee: No.1 AbonTouch;the subsidiary;Loan needs for bank;180,103;40,000;40,000 40,000;0;N/A No.2 AbonMax; the parent company;Loan needs for bank;220,230;80,000;80,000 73,421;0;N/A 3.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): 270,155 4.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD): 120,000 5.As of the date of occurrence, the amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements:53.30% 6.Any other matters that need to be specified: Due to 2020.Q2 financial report net value decrease, announcement according to Article 25.1.(1) of the Regulations Governing Loans of Funds and Endorsements and Guarantees by Public Companies