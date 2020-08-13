Abonmax : Announcement on 2020.8.13 AbonMax pursuant to Article 25.1.(1) of the Regulations Governing Loans of Funds and Endorsements and Guarantees by Public Companies

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/08/13
2.The public company whose balance of endorsements/guarantees reaches 50
percent or more of its net worth on the latest financial statements.Please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, relationship, reason for
endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence, ceiling on
endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD), starting balance of
endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD), balance of endorsements/guarantees up
to the date of occurrence, amount accessed by endorsed company
(thousand NTD), new endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD) and the reason for
new endorsement/guarantee:
No.1 AbonTouch;the subsidiary;Loan needs for bank;180,103;40,000;40,000
40,000;0;N/A
No.2 AbonMax; the parent company;Loan needs for bank;220,230;80,000;80,000
73,421;0;N/A
3.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
270,155
4.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):
120,000
5.As of the date of occurrence, the amount of endorsements/guarantees as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:53.30%
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Due to 2020.Q2 financial report net value decrease, announcement
according to Article 25.1.(1) of the Regulations Governing Loans of
Funds and Endorsements and Guarantees by Public Companies