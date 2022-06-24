Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Abonmax Co., Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2429   TW0002429008

ABONMAX CO., LTD

(2429)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
14.45 TWD   -0.69%
14.45 TWD   -0.69%
05:56aABONMAX : Announcement about Correction Endorsement information of 2022/05
PU
05:46aABONMAX : Correction Announcement on AbonMax pursuant to Article 25.1.(2,3,4) of the Regulations Governing Loans of Funds and Endorsements and Guarantees by Public Companies
PU
05:46aABONMAX : Correction Announcement for AbonTouch pursuant to Article 25.1.(4) of the Regulations Governing Loans of Funds and Endorsements and Guarantees
PU
Abonmax : Announcement on AbonMax pursuant to Article 25.1.(1) of the Regulations Governing Loans of Funds and Endorsements and Guarantees by Public Companies

06/24/2022 | 05:46am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ABONMAX CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/24 Time of announcement 17:37:28
Subject 
 Announcement on AbonMax pursuant to
Article 25.1.(1) of the Regulations Governing Loans of
Funds and Endorsements and Guarantees by Public Companies
Date of events 2022/06/24 To which item it meets paragraph 22
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/24
2.The public company whose balance of endorsements/guarantees reaches 50
percent or more of its net worth on the latest financial statements.Please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, relationship, reason for
endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence, ceiling on
endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD), starting balance of
endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD), balance of endorsements/guarantees up
to the date of occurrence, amount accessed by endorsed company
(thousand NTD), new endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD) and the reason for
new endorsement/guarantee:
No.1 AbonTouch;the subsidiary;Loan needs for bank;210,844;33,000;195,000
33,000;162,000;Loan needs for bank
No.2 AbonMax; the parent company;Loan needs for bank;220,438;0;136,000
0;136,000;Loan needs for bank
3.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
316,266
4.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):
331,000
5.As of the date of occurrence, the amount of endorsements/guarantees as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:125.59%
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Based on Article 19 of the Regulations Governing Loans of
Funds and Endorsements and Guarantees by Public Companies
Over the ceiling amount will have board of directors approved and guaranted
And revise company of the Regulations Governing Loans of
Funds and Endorsements and Guarantees.

Disclaimer

Abonmax Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 09:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 977 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
Net income 2021 2,13 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
Net Debt 2021 293 M 9,86 M 9,86 M
P/E ratio 2021 383x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 574 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 232
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart ABONMAX CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Abonmax Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABONMAX CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wei Kun Chou Chairman & General Manager
Chen Chen Liu Head-Finance
Li Hsuen Lin Independent Director
Lien Sheng Tsai Independent Director
Ming Yu Ko Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABONMAX CO., LTD-29.51%19
MEDIATEK INC.-42.10%36 854
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-14.89%17 351
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-39.24%14 860
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-33.70%9 708
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-31.17%7 885