Abonmax : Announcement on AbonMax pursuant to Article 25.1.(1) of the Regulations Governing Loans of Funds and Endorsements and Guarantees by Public Companies

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/24 2.The public company whose balance of endorsements/guarantees reaches 50 percent or more of its net worth on the latest financial statements.Please specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, relationship, reason for endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence, ceiling on endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD), starting balance of endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD), balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence, amount accessed by endorsed company (thousand NTD), new endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD) and the reason for new endorsement/guarantee: No.1 AbonTouch;the subsidiary;Loan needs for bank;210,844;33,000;195,000 33,000;162,000;Loan needs for bank No.2 AbonMax; the parent company;Loan needs for bank;220,438;0;136,000 0;136,000;Loan needs for bank 3.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): 316,266 4.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD): 331,000 5.As of the date of occurrence, the amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements:125.59% 6.Any other matters that need to be specified: Based on Article 19 of the Regulations Governing Loans of Funds and Endorsements and Guarantees by Public Companies Over the ceiling amount will have board of directors approved and guaranted And revise company of the Regulations Governing Loans of Funds and Endorsements and Guarantees.