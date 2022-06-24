Abonmax : Announcement on AbonMax pursuant to Article 25.1.(1) of the Regulations Governing Loans of Funds and Endorsements and Guarantees by Public Companies
06/24/2022 | 05:46am EDT
Provided by: ABONMAX CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/24
Time of announcement
17:37:28
Subject
Announcement on AbonMax pursuant to
Article 25.1.(1) of the Regulations Governing Loans of
Funds and Endorsements and Guarantees by Public Companies
Date of events
2022/06/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 22
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/24
2.The public company whose balance of endorsements/guarantees reaches 50
percent or more of its net worth on the latest financial statements.Please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, relationship, reason for
endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence, ceiling on
endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD), starting balance of
endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD), balance of endorsements/guarantees up
to the date of occurrence, amount accessed by endorsed company
(thousand NTD), new endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD) and the reason for
new endorsement/guarantee:
No.1 AbonTouch;the subsidiary;Loan needs for bank;210,844;33,000;195,000
33,000;162,000;Loan needs for bank
No.2 AbonMax; the parent company;Loan needs for bank;220,438;0;136,000
0;136,000;Loan needs for bank
3.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
316,266
4.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):
331,000
5.As of the date of occurrence, the amount of endorsements/guarantees as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:125.59%
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Based on Article 19 of the Regulations Governing Loans of
Funds and Endorsements and Guarantees by Public Companies
Over the ceiling amount will have board of directors approved and guaranted
And revise company of the Regulations Governing Loans of
Funds and Endorsements and Guarantees.