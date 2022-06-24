Abonmax : Correction Announcement for AbonTouch pursuant to Article 25.1.(4) of the Regulations Governing Loans of Funds and Endorsements and Guarantees

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/24
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
ABONMAX CO., LTD;the parent company;220,438;0;136,000
;136,000;65,770;Loan needs for bank
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
None
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):397,482;-196,265
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:According to the terms of the contract
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
316,266
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):209,000
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:77.24%
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:87.30%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Total amount is 136,000(thousand NTD),
which is 80,000(thousand NTD) plus 2,000(thousand USD)
2,000(thousand USD) cannot over 56,000(thousand NTD)
according to contract.