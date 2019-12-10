Abonmax : Correction Announcement on 2019.12.10 AbonMax pursuant to Article 25.1.(2) of the Regulations Governing Loans of Funds and Endorsements and Guarantees by Public Companies

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2019/12/10 2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: ABONMAX CO., LTD;the parent company;13,935;0;80,000 ;80,000;0;Loan needs for bank 3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD): None 4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):335,112;-35,935 5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and the date:According to the terms of the contract 6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): 154,105 7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):130,000 8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of occurrence:42.18% 9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments, endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements:47.05% 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: None