    2429   TW0002429008

ABONMAX CO., LTD

(2429)
  Report
Abonmax : Correction Announcement on 2022.5.4 for AbonTouch pursuant to Article 25.1.(4) of the Regulations Governing Loans of Funds and Endorsements and Guarantees

07/28/2022 | 04:58am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ABONMAX CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 10 Date of announcement 2022/07/28 Time of announcement 16:53:42
Subject 
 Correction Announcement on 2022.5.4 for AbonTouch
pursuant to Article 25.1.(4) of the Regulations Governing
Loans of Funds and Endorsements and Guarantees
Date of events 2022/05/04 To which item it meets paragraph 22
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/04
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
ABONMAX CO., LTD;the parent company;220,438;0;136,000
;136,000;65,770;Loan needs for bank
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
None
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):397,482;-196,265
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:According to the terms of the contract
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
316,266
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):209,000
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:77.24%
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:87.30%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Total amount is 136,000(thousand NTD),
which is 80,000(thousand NTD) plus 2,000(thousand USD)
2,000(thousand USD) cannot over 56,000(thousand NTD)
according to contract.

Disclaimer

Abonmax Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 08:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
