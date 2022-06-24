Abonmax : Correction Announcement on AbonMax pursuant to Article 25.1.(2,3,4) of the Regulations Governing Loans of Funds and Endorsements and Guarantees by Public Companies
06/24/2022 | 05:46am EDT
Provided by: ABONMAX CO., LTD
Date of announcement
2022/06/24
Subject
Correction Announcement on AbonMax pursuant to
Article 25.1.(2,3,4) of the Regulations Governing Loans of
Funds and Endorsements and Guarantees by Public Companies
Date of events
2022/06/24
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/24
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
AbonTouch;the subsidiary;210,844;33,000;162,000;195,000;
33,000;Loan needs for bank
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
None
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):237,802;-130,130
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:According to the terms of the contract
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
316,266
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):331,000
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:125.59%
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:135.92%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None