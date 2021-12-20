Abonmax : The Company will attend the Institutional Investor Conference by TAICHUNG Bank SECURITIES
12/20/2021 | 04:30am EST
Provided by: ABONMAX CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/20
Time of announcement
17:18:03
Subject
The Company will attend the Institutional
Investor Conference by TAICHUNG Bank SECURITIES
Date of events
2021/12/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/12/22
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:00 Pm (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
6F., No85, Sec.1,Zhongxiao E Rd., Taipei City
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Company business description
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:14:30~15:00 reporting time
(Taiwan Time)
Abonmax Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 09:29:02 UTC.