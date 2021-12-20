Abonmax : The Company will attend the Institutional Investor Conference by TAICHUNG Bank SECURITIES

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/12/22 2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:00 Pm (Taiwan Time) 3.Location of institutional investor conference: 6F., No85, Sec.1,Zhongxiao E Rd., Taipei City 4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Company business description 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:14:30~15:00 reporting time (Taiwan Time)