Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Abonmax Co., Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2429   TW0002429008

ABONMAX CO., LTD

(2429)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Abonmax : The Company will attend the Institutional Investor Conference by TAICHUNG Bank SECURITIES

12/20/2021 | 04:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: ABONMAX CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/20 Time of announcement 17:18:03
Subject 
 The Company will attend the Institutional
Investor Conference  by TAICHUNG Bank SECURITIES
Date of events 2021/12/22 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/12/22
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:00 Pm (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
6F., No85, Sec.1,Zhongxiao  E Rd., Taipei City
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Company business description
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:14:30~15:00 reporting time
(Taiwan Time)

Disclaimer

Abonmax Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 09:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ABONMAX CO., LTD
04:30aABONMAX : The Company will attend the Institutional Investor Conference by TAICHUNG Bank S..
PU
12/17ABONMAX : Announcement of high liquidity assets,short-term debt and long-term liabilities ..
PU
11/18ABONMAX : Announcement in place of subsidiary AbonTouch Election of the supervisor. of 202..
PU
11/18ABONMAX : Announcement in place of subsidiary AbonTouch the major resolutions of 2021 Spec..
PU
11/18ABONMAX : Announcement of high liquidity assets,short-term debt and long-term liabilities ..
PU
11/12Abonmax Co., Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended S..
CI
11/10Announcement The board resolved to convene 2021 Special Shareholders' Meeting
PU
11/10Announce the consolidated financial report for the 3rd quarter of 2021 Submit to the bo..
PU
10/27Announcement in place of subsidiary AbonTouch The board resolved to convene 2021 Specia..
PU
08/24Abonmax Co., Ltd Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 900 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
Net income 2020 -61,0 M -2,19 M -2,19 M
Net Debt 2020 325 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 823 M 29,5 M 29,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 232
Free-Float 46,2%
Chart ABONMAX CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Abonmax Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABONMAX CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wei Kun Chou Chairman & General Manager
Chen Chen Liu Head-Finance
Li Hsuen Lin Independent Director
Lien Sheng Tsai Independent Director
Ming Yu Ko Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABONMAX CO., LTD-1.43%30
MEDIATEK INC.43.91%61 425
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-0.77%25 089
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.29.36%24 547
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.56.17%19 889
SILERGY CORP.94.40%15 793