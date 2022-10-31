Advanced search
    YOU   DE000A3CNK42

ABOUT YOU HOLDING AG

(YOU)
2022-10-31
5.110 EUR   -0.20%
09:14aABOUT YOU : Barclays reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
10/19About You Holding Se : SCAYLE wins new customers with a sales volume of around EUR 100 million in 2022
EQ
10/13ABOUT YOU : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
MD
ABOUT YOU : Barclays reaffirms its Sell rating

10/31/2022
Barclays is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price is still set at EUR 4.90.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 1 944 M 1 933 M 1 933 M
Net income 2023 -198 M -197 M -197 M
Net cash 2023 223 M 222 M 222 M
P/E ratio 2023 -4,38x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 877 M 872 M 872 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
EV / Sales 2024 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 319
Free-Float 21,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 5,12 €
Average target price 8,48 €
Spread / Average Target 65,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tarek Müller Co-Chief Executive Officer
Hannes Wiese Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Betz Co-Chief Executive Officer
Julia Stötzel Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABOUT YOU HOLDING AG-74.78%872
AMAZON.COM, INC.-37.97%1 054 953
JD.COM, INC.-45.97%59 118
COUPANG, INC.-42.14%30 034
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-31.24%17 073
ETSY, INC.-55.28%12 396