ABOUT YOU : Barclays reaffirms its Sell rating

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Indexes
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Cryptocurrencies
Sector News
Economic Calendar
Financial Calendar
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Cryptocurrencies analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Trend-Following Stocks
Undervalued stocks
Momentum stocks
Quality stocks
ESG stocks
Yield stocks
Investment Themes
The future of mobility
Ageing Population
Fintechs
Biotechnology
The SPAC
Place your bets
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Fintechs
Robotics
In Vino Veritas
The future of mobility
Ageing Population
Boats
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Germany
Deutsche Boerse AG
ABOUT YOU Holding AG
News
Summary
YOU
DE000A3CNK42
ABOUT YOU HOLDING AG
(YOU)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
09:30 2022-10-31 am EDT
5.110
EUR
-0.20%
09:14a
ABOUT YOU : Barclays reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
10/19
About You Holding Se : SCAYLE wins new customers with a sales volume of around EUR 100 million in 2022
EQ
10/13
ABOUT YOU : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
MD
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
ABOUT YOU : Barclays reaffirms its Sell rating
10/31/2022 | 09:14am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Barclays is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price is still set at EUR 4.90.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about ABOUT YOU HOLDING AG
09:14a
ABOUT YOU : Barclays reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
10/19
About You Holding Se : SCAYLE wins new customers with a sales volume of around EUR 100 mil..
EQ
10/13
ABOUT YOU : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
MD
10/12
ABOUT YOU : Barclays remains a Sell rating
MD
10/12
ABOUT YOU : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
10/12
ABOUT YOU : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
10/12
Dd : ABOUT YOU Holding SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/11
ABOUT YOU : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
10/11
ABOUT YOU : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
10/11
ABOUT YOU : Sell rating from Baader Bank
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABOUT YOU HOLDING AG
09:14a
ABOUT YOU : Barclays reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
10/13
ABOUT YOU : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
MD
10/12
ABOUT YOU : Barclays remains a Sell rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2023
1 944 M
1 933 M
1 933 M
Net income 2023
-198 M
-197 M
-197 M
Net cash 2023
223 M
222 M
222 M
P/E ratio 2023
-4,38x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
877 M
872 M
872 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,34x
EV / Sales 2024
0,33x
Nbr of Employees
1 319
Free-Float
21,0%
More Financials
Chart ABOUT YOU HOLDING AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
5,12 €
Average target price
8,48 €
Spread / Average Target
65,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tarek Müller
Co-Chief Executive Officer
Hannes Wiese
Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Betz
Co-Chief Executive Officer
Julia Stötzel
Head-Investor Relations
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ABOUT YOU HOLDING AG
-74.78%
872
AMAZON.COM, INC.
-37.97%
1 054 953
JD.COM, INC.
-45.97%
59 118
COUPANG, INC.
-42.14%
30 034
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.
-31.24%
17 073
ETSY, INC.
-55.28%
12 396
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave