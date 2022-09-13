Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Deutsche Boerse AG
  ABOUT YOU Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOU   DE000A3CNK42

ABOUT YOU HOLDING AG

(YOU)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:55 2022-09-13 pm EDT
6.550 EUR   -7.75%
ABOUT YOU HOLDING SE : Half-year results weaker than expected; Adjustment of full-year forecast
EQ
09/07ABOUT YOU : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
09/07ABOUT YOU : Downgraded from Neutral to Sell by Barclays
MD
ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Half-year results weaker than expected; Adjustment of full-year forecast

09/13/2022 | 02:37pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ABOUT YOU Holding SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Half-year results weaker than expected; Adjustment of full-year forecast

13-Sep-2022 / 20:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABOUT YOU Holding SE
Domstraße 10
20095 Hamburg

13 September 2022

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

ABOUT YOU Holding SE (ISIN DE000A3CNK42): Half-year results weaker than expected; Adjustment of full-year forecast

Hamburg, 13 September 2022 // The Management Board of ABOUT YOU Holding SE ("ABOUT YOU" or "Company"), one of the fastest-growing digital fashion platforms in Europe, decided today at 5:30 p.m. (CEST) to adjust the forecast for the current financial year after declining consumer sentiment and deterioration in macroeconomic factors continue to impact revenue and profitability. This is also based on the preliminary financial figures for the first half year 2022/2023, which are still being audited.

The Management Board no longer expects the macro-environment to stabilize in the short-term. In addition, the revenue development in the second quarter of 2022/2023 with a preliminary revenue of EUR 415 million to EUR 445 million (+4.9% to +12.5% growth YoY) and adjusted EBITDA1 with preliminary EUR -55 million to EUR -40 million (margin -13.3% to -9.0%) was weaker than expected and impacts the revenue assumptions for the second half of the current financial year. A compensation for these effects is not expected in the current financial year. For this reason, the Management Board is adjusting its forecast for the current financial year as follows:

The Management Board now expects revenue for the ABOUT YOU Group in the range of EUR 1,905 million to EUR 2,078 million (+10% to +20% growth YoY), previously EUR 2,165 million to EUR 2,338 million (+25% to +35% growth YoY) and adjusted EBITDA1 of EUR -140 million to EUR -120 million (margin -7.3% to -5.8%) (previously EUR -70 million to EUR -50 million (margin -3.2% to -2.1%)). The Management Board continues to expect that the other key financial figures on total investment expenses and net working capital – as communicated in the press release of 24 May 2022 – will remain unchanged.

Despite the current challenges, the goal to achieve Group break-even on adjusted EBITDA level in the financial year 2023/2024 is confirmed. The results for the first half of 2022/2023 will be published by ABOUT YOU as planned on 11 October 2022.

 

Person making the notification:
Dr. Neda von Rimon
Head of Corporate Office
 

Investor and analyst inquiries:
Frank Böhme
Head of Investor Relations & Communications
ir@aboutyou.com
 

Media inquiries:
Ann-Christine Klesper
Teamlead Corporate Communications
presse@aboutyou.com
 

 

1 The key figures in this press release are used in accordance with the definition in the Annual Report 2021/2022, which is published on the website of ABOUT YOU. Compared to the original guidance, there were no changes in the scope of consolidation or accounting policies.

13-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ABOUT YOU Holding SE
Domstraße 10
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 638 569 – 0
E-mail: info@aboutyou.de
Internet: https://corporate.aboutyou.de
ISIN: DE000A3CNK42
WKN: A3CNK4
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1441811

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1441811  13-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1441811&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ABOUT YOU HOLDING AG
Financials
Sales 2023 2 218 M 2 219 M 2 219 M
Net income 2023 -124 M -124 M -124 M
Net cash 2023 236 M 236 M 236 M
P/E ratio 2023 -9,78x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 210 M 1 211 M 1 211 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
EV / Sales 2024 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 466
Free-Float 21,0%
Chart ABOUT YOU HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
ABOUT YOU Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 7,10 €
Average target price 13,11 €
Spread / Average Target 84,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tarek Müller Co-Chief Executive Officer
Hannes Wiese Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Betz Co-Chief Executive Officer
Julia Stötzel Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABOUT YOU HOLDING AG-65.02%1 226
AMAZON.COM, INC.-18.15%1 390 092
JD.COM, INC.-11.82%94 407
COUPANG, INC.-36.59%32 913
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-14.24%21 342
ETSY, INC.-47.89%14 444