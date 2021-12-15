Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. ABOUT YOU Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOU   DE000A3CNK42

ABOUT YOU HOLDING AG

(YOU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ABOUT YOU Holding SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/15/2021 | 05:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.12.2021 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Hannes Wiese Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Hannes
Last name(s): Wiese
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ABOUT YOU Holding SE

b) LEI
894500DKEE3GY8870322 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CNK42

b) Nature of the transaction
Free transfer of 431,672 shares as part of the settlement between shareholders

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/06/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


15.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ABOUT YOU Holding SE
Domstraße 10
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.aboutyou.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

71550  15.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1258205&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about ABOUT YOU HOLDING AG
05:02aABOUT YOU HOLDING SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12/11Certain Ordinary Bearer Shares of ABOUT YOU Holding AG are subject to a Lock-Up Agreeme..
CI
12/10ABOUT YOU : Buy rating from UBS
MD
11/30ABOUT YOU HOLDING SE : 'Kendall for ABOUT YOU' finally launches the main Fall/Winter drop ..
EQ
11/10ABOUT YOU : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
11/10ABOUT YOU : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/09ABOUT YOU : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
11/09ABOUT YOU : Receives a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
11/09ABOUT YOU : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/09ABOUT YOU HOLDING SE : ABOUT YOU reports strong growth and improved profitability in Q2 20..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABOUT YOU HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 759 M 1 983 M 1 983 M
Net income 2022 -112 M -127 M -127 M
Net cash 2022 611 M 689 M 689 M
P/E ratio 2022 -33,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 629 M 4 091 M 4 092 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 014
Free-Float 21,0%
Chart ABOUT YOU HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
ABOUT YOU Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 21,30 €
Average target price 31,31 €
Spread / Average Target 47,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hannes Wiese Head-Operations & Finance
Sebastian Betz Chief Technical Officer
Julia Stoetzel Head-Investor Relations
Tarek Müller Head-Marketing & Brands
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABOUT YOU HOLDING AG0.00%4 091
AMAZON.COM, INC.3.83%1 715 087
JD.COM, INC.-11.66%120 611
ETSY, INC.22.34%27 595
WAYFAIR INC.-8.72%21 548
MOMO.COM INC.224.49%10 396