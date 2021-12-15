ABOUT YOU Holding SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Hannes Wiese Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Hannes
|Last name(s):
|Wiese
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A3CNK42
b) Nature of the transaction
|Free transfer of 431,672 shares as part of the settlement between shareholders
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.00 EUR
|0.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|0.00 EUR
|0.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
