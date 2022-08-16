DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ABOUT YOU Holding SE: ‘Welcome to the unexpected’: AYFW 2022 moves to Milan and presents the ABOUT YOU Fashion Show and 16 brand shows in the custom-built AYFW Village in Zona Farini



16.08.2022 / 15:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Hamburg, 16 August 2022

‘Welcome to the unexpected’: AYFW 2022 moves to Milan and presents the ABOUT YOU Fashion Show and 16 brand shows in the custom-built AYFW Village in Zona Farini

ABOUT YOU Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2022: at Zona Farini from 20 to 24 September 2022

ABOUT YOU Fashion Show and 16 brand shows, with this year's motto: 'Welcome to the unexpected'

Lead Agency is the world-leading creative agency Villa Eugénie with creative director Etienne Russo

Individual brand shows include HUGO, adidas by Stella McCartney, LENI KLUM x ABOUT YOU, RÆRE by Lorena Rae, LeGer by Lena Gercke, Guido Maria Kretschmer COLLECTION, a lot less by Lena Meyer-Landrut, HOERMANSEDER x ABOUT YOU, 6PM, and many more

Highlights of the AYFW 2022: the AYFW Village with a concept store, live shopping formats, and many international VIPs, artists and digital creators on-site

All AYFW films will be available for fans and followers on YouTube and aboutyou-fashionweek.de within a few days

ABOUT YOU further pursues the path of internationalisation for the ABOUT YOU Fashion Week, which will take place simultaneously with the Milano Fashion Week. From 20 to 24 September 2022, the fashion online shop will present well-known premium and streetwear brands and stage them in individually designed fashion shows once again. The AYFW’s ambition: to create something unprecedented. “With our international-oriented ABOUT YOU Fashion Week, we do not only seek to position ourselves in the relevant set of other large, international Fashion Weeks but also stand out as THE Fashion Week for the Gen Z with a unique concept. We combine fashion with entertainment, which will be reflected in our ABOUT YOU Fashion Show as well as the brand shows,” says Julian Jansen, Director Content of ABOUT YOU.

Milan already served as the setting for the ABOUT YOU Awards in May 2022 and, as an important international fashion metropolis, was the first choice for this year's AYFW as well. According to the motto 'Welcome to the unexpected', the invited guests can expect an extraordinary fashion experience that breaks rules, promotes inclusion, and shows new perspectives. The AYFW 2022 calls for fashion not to be determined by gender, age, race, body shapes, lifestyle, or society, but to express oneself freely and individually through fashion.

As a strong and experienced partner, ABOUT YOU again collaborates with the leading creative agency Villa Eugénie. Already last autumn, the agency and its renowned founder and creative director Etienne Russo worked together on the creation of the ABOUT YOU Fashion Show in Berlin. In September, the successful collaboration will go a step further and, therefore, a holistic concept for the AYFW has been redeveloped together. With the installation of a temporary venue in Zona Farini, an unused empty space in the centre of Milan, an unprecedented fashion world will be created. In parallel to the fashion shows, the AYFW Village, built for five show days, offers an innovative set-up for the integration of additional activations. These underline the concept with its fashion-entertainment-character and make the AYFW both an on-site and virtual experience: with a concept store, social sets, live shopping formats, and many more.

This year's spectacular prelude will again be the ABOUT YOU Fashion Show, which will open the AYFW and welcome many international VIPs, artists, and digital creators. In the following days, 16 uniquely staged fashion shows await the invited guests: HUGO, adidas by Stella McCartney, LASCANA, TOM TAILOR DENIM, Puma, LEVI'S, #RethinkFashion by Perwoll, G-Star RAW, LENI KLUM x ABOUT YOU, RÆRE by Lorena Rae, LeGer by Lena Gercke, Guido Maria Kretschmer COLLECTION, a lot less by Lena Meyer-Landrut, HOERMANSEDER x ABOUT YOU, 6PM, and WhyNot.

Alongside the live shopping formats, the AYFW will entirely be accompanied by a large-scale social media campaign. Same as last year, lavishly produced fashion show films will be produced for both the ABOUT YOU Fashion Show and 16 brand shows and published on YouTube and aboutyou-fashionweek.de afterwards.

More information at aboutyou-fashionweek.de.



ABOUT YOU

ABOUT YOU digitises the classic shopping stroll by creating an inspiring and personalised shopping experience on the smartphone. At ABOUT YOU, the focus is on the customers, who are supported in expressing themselves individually through fashion. On the website aboutyou.com and the multi-award winning ABOUT YOU app, customers find versatile inspiration and more than 500,000 items from over 3,500 brands. With more than 45 million unique active users per month, ABOUT YOU is one of the largest fashion and lifestyle platforms in Europe. It is currently active in 26 European markets. With SCAYLE, the fashion tech company also offers its own e-commerce infrastructure as a licensed product. The shares of ABOUT YOU are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and were admitted to the SDAX® index in September 2021.

Press Contact

Ann-Christine Klesper | Corporate Communications

presse@aboutyou.com

+49 (0)40 638 569 212