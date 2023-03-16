Advanced search
    YOU   DE000A3CNK42

ABOUT YOU HOLDING AG

(YOU)
05:23:35 2023-03-16 am EDT
4.640 EUR   -1.80%
05:03aDd : ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Ohana Group Hamburg GmbH, Pledging of 2,500,000 shares in ABOUT YOU Holding SE as part of a loan transaction
EQ
02/20ABOUT YOU : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
01/19Afr : ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
DD: ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Ohana Group Hamburg GmbH, Pledging of 2,500,000 shares in ABOUT YOU Holding SE as part of a loan transaction

03/16/2023 | 05:03am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.03.2023 / 10:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Ohana Group Hamburg GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Tarek
Last name(s): Müller
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ABOUT YOU Holding SE

b) LEI
894500DKEE3GY8870322 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CNK42

b) Nature of the transaction
Pledging of 2,500,000 shares in ABOUT YOU Holding SE as part of a loan transaction

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
14/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


16.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ABOUT YOU Holding SE
Domstraße 10
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.aboutyou.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

81599  16.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1583967&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
