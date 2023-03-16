DD: ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Ohana Group Hamburg GmbH, Pledging of 2,500,000 shares in ABOUT YOU Holding SE as part of a loan transaction

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
16.03.2023 / 10:01 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Ohana Group Hamburg GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|First name:
|Tarek
|Last name(s):
|Müller
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A3CNK42
b) Nature of the transaction
|Pledging of 2,500,000 shares in ABOUT YOU Holding SE as part of a loan transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|not numberable
|not numberable
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|not numberable
|not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
