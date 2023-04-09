Advanced search
    YOU   DE000A3CNK42

ABOUT YOU HOLDING AG

(YOU)
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  02:03:10 2023-04-06 am EDT
5.070 EUR   -0.59%
Michael Otto is not thinking of quitting for the time being

04/09/2023 | 08:43am EDT
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Shortly before his 80th birthday, honorary Hamburg citizen Michael Otto sees his future continuing in his company. Looking ahead to the handover to his son Benjamin Otto, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Otto Group told "Der Spiegel": "It will be a smooth transition in the coming years." He said that he and his son were in excellent agreement. As a formative shareholder, Benjamin is already involved in many topics and will also become more intensively involved in the group of companies. "We want to handle this pragmatically. It has to fit for both of us, but especially for my son."

Michael Otto celebrates his 80th birthday on Wednesday. Around 300 guests from the worlds of business, politics and culture are expected to attend the celebration on Saturday, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), former German President Horst Köhler and former rail boss Rüdiger Grube. Otto was Chairman of the Executive Board for 26 years. He has been chairman of the supervisory board since 2007.

According to Otto, the fact that after record years during the Corona pandemic there are now serious crises in one place or another at the Otto Group - Mytoys is being discontinued, at About You the stock market price has collapsed - has no influence on the handover. It didn't play a role in the scheduling, Otto said. "But, yes, of course I would like to hand over the company in as good a phase as possible."

Trouble, as in other large business families, is apparently rare for the Ottos. He and his son discuss many topics and have a high level of agreement on sustainability or digitalization, for example, Otto said. "If we disagree, then we test it and try out which way is right. You usually don't know that beforehand."

Michael Otto does not see his son selling or donating everything one day. After all, he is enthusiastic about the business model. "In addition, I have given the majority of the shares to a foundation in agreement with my children." In this way, Otto will remain as a group of companies, "and future generations will continue to accompany it via the foundation board."/klm/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 924 M 2 098 M 2 098 M
Net income 2023 -204 M -223 M -223 M
Net cash 2023 159 M 174 M 174 M
P/E ratio 2023 -4,12x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 868 M 947 M 947 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
EV / Sales 2024 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 315
Free-Float 21,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 5,07 €
Average target price 7,70 €
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tarek Müller Co-Chief Executive Officer
Hannes Wiese Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Betz Co-Chief Executive Officer
Julia Stötzel Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABOUT YOU HOLDING AG-14.50%947
AMAZON.COM, INC.21.49%1 045 835
JD.COM, INC.-27.37%63 912
COUPANG, INC.7.00%27 927
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-19.41%23 293
ETSY, INC.-13.13%12 971
