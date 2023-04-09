Michael Otto is not thinking of quitting for the time being

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Shortly before his 80th birthday, honorary Hamburg citizen Michael Otto sees his future continuing in his company. Looking ahead to the handover to his son Benjamin Otto, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Otto Group told "Der Spiegel": "It will be a smooth transition in the coming years." He said that he and his son were in excellent agreement. As a formative shareholder, Benjamin is already involved in many topics and will also become more intensively involved in the group of companies. "We want to handle this pragmatically. It has to fit for both of us, but especially for my son."

Michael Otto celebrates his 80th birthday on Wednesday. Around 300 guests from the worlds of business, politics and culture are expected to attend the celebration on Saturday, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), former German President Horst Köhler and former rail boss Rüdiger Grube. Otto was Chairman of the Executive Board for 26 years. He has been chairman of the supervisory board since 2007.

According to Otto, the fact that after record years during the Corona pandemic there are now serious crises in one place or another at the Otto Group - Mytoys is being discontinued, at About You the stock market price has collapsed - has no influence on the handover. It didn't play a role in the scheduling, Otto said. "But, yes, of course I would like to hand over the company in as good a phase as possible."

Trouble, as in other large business families, is apparently rare for the Ottos. He and his son discuss many topics and have a high level of agreement on sustainability or digitalization, for example, Otto said. "If we disagree, then we test it and try out which way is right. You usually don't know that beforehand."

Michael Otto does not see his son selling or donating everything one day. After all, he is enthusiastic about the business model. "In addition, I have given the majority of the shares to a foundation in agreement with my children." In this way, Otto will remain as a group of companies, "and future generations will continue to accompany it via the foundation board."/klm/DP/he