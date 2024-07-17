About You Holding SE
Equities
YOU
DE000A3CNK42
Department Stores
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|3.478 EUR
|-2.85%
|-0.42%
|-18.70%
|12:21pm
|ABOUT YOU : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
|ZD
|Jul. 10
|Transcript : About You Holding SE, Q1 2025 Earnings Call, Jul 10, 2024
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-18.70%
|679M
|-5.85%
|41.53B
|+31.62%
|38.1B
|+5.69%
|9.61B
|+35.31%
|8.04B
|-19.22%
|7.66B
|+35.43%
|6.62B
|-7.24%
|6.98B
|+4.17%
|6.2B
|-53.84%
|3.88B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- YOU Stock
- News About You Holding SE
- ABOUT YOU : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs