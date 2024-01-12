About You Holding SE
Equities
YOU
DE000A3CNK42
Department Stores
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|4.279 EUR
|-4.32%
|+10.40%
|+1.88%
|08:55pm
|ABOUT YOU : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
|ZD
|Jan. 11
|ABOUT YOU : UBS remains Neutral
|ZD
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+1.88%
|847 M $
|+1.55%
|1604 B $
|-14.21%
|39 951 M $
|+2.90%
|29 552 M $
|-13.34%
|8 746 M $
|-2.78%
|8 344 M $
|-14.00%
|6 875 M $
|+3.62%
|6 790 M $
|+7.85%
|6 653 M $
|-16.69%
|6 507 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock About You Holding SE - Deutsche Boerse AG
- News About You Holding SE
- ABOUT YOU : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating