1.1.1 REVENUE DEVELOPMENT In Q1 2024/2025, Group revenue increased by 2.2% to EUR 518.3 million (Q1 2023/2024: EUR 507.1 million). The increase in revenue was driven by an improvement in consumer sentiment in key European markets from depressed levels, as well as a reduced discount intensity due to an improved inventory situation. In a challenging market environment, the number of LTM active customers decreased by 4.4% to 12.3 million as of May 31, 2024 (12.8 million as of May 31, 2023). This decrease was primarily driven by the shortening of the timeframe for achieving the break-even target for newly acquired customers and measures introduced to increase the profitability of existing customers. The average order frequency per active customer decreased by 0.5% to 3.1 (Q1 2023/2024 LTM: 3.1). The decline in order frequency can be attributed mainly to the challenging market conditions as well as unit economics measures introduced to increase the profitability of existing customers. The lower order frequency and the decrease in the number of active customers resulted in a reduction of the number of orders by 4.9% to 37.7 million orders in Q1 2024/2025 (Q1 2023/2024: 39.6 million).

The average order value (LTM) increased by 6.7% to EUR 58.5 (Q1 2023/2024 LTM: EUR 54.8) due to the positive effects of measures to improve unit economics as well as higher gross selling prices and lower discount levels. In Q1 2024/2025 LTM, the uptick in the average order value overcompensated for the slight decline in the average order frequency driving the average GMV per customer to increase by 6.2% to EUR 179.7 (Q1 2023/2024 LTM: EUR 169.2). 1.1.2 ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES (APM) Development of Gross Profit Costs of sales decreased by 4.1% to EUR 294.3 million in Q1 2024/2025 (Q1 2023/2024: EUR 307.0 million). Gross profit increased by 11.9% to EUR 224.0 million in Q1 2024/2025 (Q1 2023/2024: EUR 200.1 million). As a result, the gross profit margin rose by 380 basis points to 43.2% in Q1 2024/2025 (Q1 2023/2024: 39.5%). Positive revenue mix effects with an increasing share of high- margin tech revenues, an improved inventory position, and a lower promotional intensity in the fashion industry versus the prior year quarter were the main drivers for the gross margin increase.