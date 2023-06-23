Discharge of the members of the Management Board

Discharge of the Members of the Supervisory Board

Approval of the Remuneration Report

Election of the Auditor of the Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements

and of the Auditor for any Audit Review for the FY 2023/2024

Appointment of the Auditor of the Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial

Statements and of the Auditor for any Audit Review for the FY 2024/2025

Resolution on amendments to the Articles of Association to enable virtual shareholders`

meetings and on modalities for the participation of Supervisory Board members - The

current Article 17 (8) of the Articles of Association shall become Article 17 (9) of the Articles

of Association. Article 17 (8) shall be reworded.

