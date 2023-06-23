ABOUT YOU HOLDING SE, Hamburg Ordentliche Hauptversammlung am 23.06.2023

Voting results - Overview

Valid votes cast

% of capital

Shares

stock

Yes votes

Shares

%

No votes

Shares

%

Item 2

Discharge of the members of the Management Board

132,397,857

71.12 % 132,345,991 99.96 %

51,866

0.04 %

Item 3

Discharge of the Members of the Supervisory Board

145,850,985

78.35 % 145,264,507 99.60 %

586,478

0.40 %

Item 4

Approval of the Remuneration Report

146,374,555

78.63 % 145,051,586 99.10 %

1,322,969

0.90 %

Item 5

Election of the Auditor of the Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements

146,375,325

78.63 % 146,142,281

99.84 %

233,044

0.16 %

and of the Auditor for any Audit Review for the FY 2023/2024

Item 6

Appointment of the Auditor of the Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial

146,446,125

78.67 % 146,445,185

99.99 %

940

0.01 %

Statements and of the Auditor for any Audit Review for the FY 2024/2025

Item 7.1

Resolution on amendments to the Articles of Association to enable virtual shareholders`

146,194,926

78.53 % 142,785,696

97.67 %

3,409,230

2.33 %

meetings and on modalities for the participation of Supervisory Board members - The

current Article 17 (8) of the Articles of Association shall become Article 17 (9) of the Articles

of Association. Article 17 (8) shall be reworded.

Item 7.2

Resolution on amendments to the Articles of Association to enable virtual shareholders`

146,194,886

78.53 % 144,600,864

98.91 %

1,594,022

1.09 %

meetings and on modalities for the participation of Supervisory Board members - The

former Article 17 (8) of the Articles of Association (now Article 17 (9) of the Articles of Association) shall be reworded

Note: Percentages rounded to 2 decimal places

