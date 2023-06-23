About You : Voting Results at the Annual General Meeting 2022 of ABOUT YOU Holding SE
Today at 08:10 am
ABOUT YOU HOLDING SE, Hamburg Ordentliche Hauptversammlung am 23.06.2023
Voting results - Overview
Valid votes cast
% of capital
Shares
stock
Yes votes
Shares
%
No votes
Shares
%
Item 2
Discharge of the members of the Management Board
132,397,857
71.12 % 132,345,991 99.96 %
51,866
0.04 %
Item 3
Discharge of the Members of the Supervisory Board
145,850,985
78.35 % 145,264,507 99.60 %
586,478
0.40 %
Item 4
Approval of the Remuneration Report
146,374,555
78.63 % 145,051,586 99.10 %
1,322,969
0.90 %
Item 5
Election of the Auditor of the Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements
146,375,325
78.63 % 146,142,281
99.84 %
233,044
0.16 %
and of the Auditor for any Audit Review for the FY 2023/2024
Item 6
Appointment of the Auditor of the Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial
146,446,125
78.67 % 146,445,185
99.99 %
940
0.01 %
Statements and of the Auditor for any Audit Review for the FY 2024/2025
Item 7.1
Resolution on amendments to the Articles of Association to enable virtual shareholders`
146,194,926
78.53 % 142,785,696
97.67 %
3,409,230
2.33 %
meetings and on modalities for the participation of Supervisory Board members - The
current Article 17 (8) of the Articles of Association shall become Article 17 (9) of the Articles
of Association. Article 17 (8) shall be reworded.
Item 7.2
Resolution on amendments to the Articles of Association to enable virtual shareholders`
146,194,886
78.53 % 144,600,864
98.91 %
1,594,022
1.09 %
meetings and on modalities for the participation of Supervisory Board members - The
former Article 17 (8) of the Articles of Association (now Article 17 (9) of the Articles of Association) shall be reworded
Note: Percentages rounded to 2 decimal places
