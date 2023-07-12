HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Online fashion retailer About You surprisingly closed the first fiscal quarter (ended May) with an operating profit thanks to cost-cutting measures. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) rose to 4.2 million euros after an operating loss of 28.8 million euros in the same period last year, the company announced in Hamburg on Wednesday. For the current fiscal year (as of the end of February), About You aims to exceed the operating break-even point. About You shares shot up 13 percent shortly after trading began.

Meanwhile, sales hardly improved as a result of the cloudy consumer mood and stagnated at around 507 million euros, almost at the previous year's level. The number of active customers continued to grow, it said. The Group confirmed its full-year forecast for sales growth of 1 to 11 percent./knd/jcf/ngu