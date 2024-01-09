NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Analyst firm Jefferies has lowered the price target for About You from 8 to 7.50 euros, but left the rating at "Buy". The prospect of lower interest rates has given small and mid-cap stocks a taste of a better year 2024 in November and December, analyst Martin Comtesse wrote in a study published on Tuesday. Compared to the large stocks, the valuations of smaller stocks are close to record lows. However, the expert expects lower sales for About You in the coming years./bek/zb

