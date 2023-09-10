Certain Shares of Abraj Energy Services SAOG are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-SEP-2023.

Certain Shares of Abraj Energy Services SAOG are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-SEP-2023. These Shares will be under lockup for 180 days starting from 14-MAR-2023 to 10-SEP-2023.



The shares held by the Selling Shareholder following completion of the Offering shall be subject to a lockup which starts on the date of Admission and ends 180 calendar days thereafter, subject to certain terms and conditions. The Company will also be subject to a lock-up starting on the date of Admission and ending 180 calendar days thereafter.