    ABRA   CA00379L1067

ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP.

(ABRA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 11/26 05:00:00 pm
0.405 CAD   -4.71%
09:50aABRASILVER RESOURCE : CFO Certification Q3 2021
09:50aABRASILVER RESOURCE : CEO Certification Q3 2021
09:10aABRASILVER RESOURCE : Q3 2021
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AbraSilver Resource : CFO Certification Q3 2021

11/27/2021 | 09:50am EST
FORM 52-109FV2

CERTIFICATION OF INTERIM FILINGS

VENTURE ISSUER BASIC CERTIFICATE

I, Carlos Pinglo, Chief Financial Officer of AbraSilver Resource Corp., certify the following:

  1. Review: I have reviewed the interim financial report and interim MD&A (together, the "interim filings") of AbraSilver Resource Corp. (the "issuer") for the period ended September 30, 2021.
  2. No misrepresentations: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, for the period covered by the interim filings.
  3. Fair presentation: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim financial report together with the other financial information included in the interim filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the interim filings.

Date: November 26, 2021

_______________________

/s/ "Carlos Pinglo" Chief Financial Officer

NOTE TO READER

In contrast to the certificate required for non-venture issuers under National Instrument 52-109Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (NI 52-109), this Venture Issuer Basic Certificate does not include representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures (DC&P) and internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), as defined in NI 52-109. In particular, the certifying officers filing this certificate are not making any representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of

  1. controls and other procedures designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by the issuer in its annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and
  2. a process to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the issuer's GAAP.

The issuer's certifying officers are responsible for ensuring that processes are in place to provide them with sufficient knowledge to support the representations they are making in this certificate. Investors should be aware that inherent limitations on the ability of certifying officers of a venture issuer to design and implement on a cost effective basis DC&P and ICFR as defined in NI 52-109 may result in additional risks to the quality, reliability, transparency and timeliness of interim and annual filings and other reports provided under securities legislation.

(Q3 2021 CFO Certification - Form 52-109FV1.doc)

Disclaimer

AbraPlata Resource Corp. published this content on 27 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2021 14:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
