    ABRA   CA00379L1067

ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP.

(ABRA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 11/26 05:00:00 pm
0.405 CAD   -4.71%
09:50aABRASILVER RESOURCE : CFO Certification Q3 2021
PU
09:50aABRASILVER RESOURCE : CEO Certification Q3 2021
PU
09:10aABRASILVER RESOURCE : Q3 2021
PU
AbraSilver Resource : Q3 2021

11/27/2021 | 09:10am EST
ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP.

(FORMERLY ABRAPLATA RESOURCE CORP.)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(UNAUDITED)

Notice to Reader

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of AbraPlata Resource Corp. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP. (FORMERLY ABRAPLATA RESOURCE CORP.)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

September 30,

December 31,

As at

2021

2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

19,861,295

$

17,087,494

Receivables

156,544

211,218

Prepaid expenses

140,100

73,025

Total current assets

20,157,939

17,371,737

Equipment

164

264

Right-of-use asset (note 9)

31,820

59,408

Mineral property interests (note 7)

18,645,015

16,762,683

Total Assets

$

38,834,938

$

34,194,092

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 12)

$

241,930

$

530,438

Lease liabilities (note 10)

12,308

25,667

Total current liabilities

254,238

556,105

Non-Current liabilities

Lease liability (note 10)

16,007

28,039

Total Liabilities

270,245

584,144

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital (note 11(b))

63,468,086

51,313,308

Reserves (notes 11 (c) and (d))

10,091,105

9,839,298

Shares to be issued

15,300

195,045

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

830,478

(2,165,069)

Accumulated deficit

(35,840,276)

(25,572,634)

Total shareholders' equity

38,564,693

33,609,948

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

38,834,938

$

34,194,092

Nature of operations (note 1)

Commitments (note 15)

Subsequent events (note 16)

The notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

Approved by the Board of Directors:

Director: (s) " Flora Wood"

Director: (s) "Robert Bruggeman"

- 1 -

ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP. (FORMERLY ABRAPLATA RESOURCE CORP.)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Administrative expenses

Consulting fees (note 12)

$

189,918

$

116,100

$

476,294

$

324,454

Insurance

22,916

12,024

55,602

23,324

Depreciation

6,143

6,557

20,537

19,902

Investor relations

37,236

20,199

148,415

149,890

Office and administration (note 12)

231,060

151,587

666,728

294,029

Professional fees (note 12)

147,861

171,051

403,763

313,973

Rent

-

6,881

-

9,414

Salaries, benefits and director fees

140,049

92,500

428,970

291,342

Share-based payments (notes 11 and 12)

500,668

57,670

1,551,890

309,567

Transfer agent and filing fees

18,998

19,190

105,092

65,405

Travel

-

419

-

8,293

Accretion of lease liabilities

942

334

4,024

1,715

Total administrative expenses

1,295,791

654,512

3,861,315

1,811,308

Evaluation and exploration expenses (note 8)

3,695,609

1,216,502

9,370,224

2,120,803

Other (income) expenses

Gain on sale of marketable securities (note 13)

(1,145,249)

-

(3,519,363)

-

Write-off of mineral property interests (note 7)

3,024

56,056

39,008

56,056

Other (income)

(272,391)

1,591

(291,600)

(12,633)

Foreign exchange loss

1,619

129,853

537,338

294,357

Loss on net monetary position

21,000

65,925

270,720

30,713

Total other expenses (income)

(1,391,997)

253,425

(2,963,897)

368,493

Net loss for the period

3,599,403

2,124,439

10,267,642

4,300,604

Other comprehensive (income) loss:

Impact of hyperinflation

(1,856,453)

45,103

(5,616,912)

371,895

Foreign currency translation adjustment

197,676

(192,486)

2,621,365

(200,418)

Total comprehensive loss for the period

$

1,940,626

$

1,977,056

$

7,272,095

$

4,472,081

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

0.01

$

0.00

$

0.02

$

0.01

Weighted average number of

shares outstanding

453,775,845

340,791,246

436,865,601

284,740,471

The notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

- 2 -

ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP. (FORMERLY ABRAPLATA RESOURCE CORP.)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Share Capital

Share-based

Accumulated

Shares to be

payment

Warrant

Other Comprehensive

Accumulated

Number

Amount

issued

reserve

reserve

Income (loss)

Deficit

Total

Balance, December 31, 2019

249,758,862

28,851,962

-

1,731,728

2,446,075

(1,817,239)

(19,880,254)

11,332,272

Private placement, net of share issue costs

135,144,927

15,559,638

-

-

7,907,919

-

-

23,467,557

Shares issued from exercise of warrants

12,754,865

2,675,337

-

-

(102,986)

-

-

2,572,351

Shares issued from exercise of stock options

2,340,000

386,743

-

(90,090)

-

-

-

296,653

Proceeds of sahres to be issued

-

-

33,492

-

-

-

-

33,492

Share-based payments

-

-

-

309,567

-

-

-

309,567

Impact of hyperinflation

-

-

-

-

-

(371,895)

-

(371,895)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

200,418

-

200,418

Net loss for the year

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,300,604)

(4,300,604)

Balance, September 30, 2020

399,998,654

47,473,680

33,492

1,951,205

10,251,008

(1,988,716)

(24,180,858)

33,539,811

Balance, December 31, 2020

409,284,334

$

51,313,308

$

195,045

$

2,011,259

$

7,828,039

$

(2,165,069)

$

(25,572,634)

$

33,609,948

Shares issued and shares to be issued from exercise of warrants

48,482,554

12,052,550

(179,745)

-

(1,261,230)

-

-

10,611,575

Shares issued from exercise of stock options

975,000

102,228

-

(38,853)

-

-

-

63,375

Share-based payments

-

-

-

1,551,890

-

-

-

1,551,890

Impact of hyperinflation

-

-

-

-

-

5,616,912

-

5,616,912

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

(2,621,365)

-

(2,621,365)

Net loss for the year

-

-

-

-

-

-

(10,267,642)

(10,267,642)

Balance, September 30, 2021

458,741,888

$

63,468,086

$

15,300

$

3,524,296

$

6,566,809

$

830,478

$

(35,840,276)

$

38,564,693

The notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

- 3 -

ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP. (FORMERLY ABRAPLATA RESOURCE CORP.)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended September 30,

2021

2020

Operating Activities

Net loss for the period

$

(10,267,642)

$

(4,300,604)

Items not affecting cash:

(Gain) loss on net monetary position

270,720

(30,713)

Share-based payments

1,551,890

309,567

Write-off of mineral properties

35,984

56,056

Accretion of lease liabilities

4,024

1,707

Depreciation

20,537

19,830

Gain on sale of marketable securities

(3,519,363)

-

Changes in non-cash operating working capital:

Receivables

54,674

(24,614)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(288,508)

(502,374)

Prepaid expenses

(67,075)

71,408

Cash (used in) operating activities

(12,204,759)

(4,399,737)

Investing Activities

Additions to mineral interests

(283,373)

(94,928)

Cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(283,373)

(94,928)

Financing Activities

Proceeds on issuance of shares in private placements, net of issuance costs

-

23,467,557

Proceeds on exercise of warrants

10,596,276

2,572,351

Proceeds on exercise of stock options

63,375

296,653

Repayment of lease liabilities

(23,128)

(20,959)

Proceeds received for shares to be issued on exercise of warrants

15,300

33,492

Cash provided by financing activities

10,651,823

26,349,094

Impact of foreign exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents

4,610,110

800,423

Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period

2,773,801

22,654,852

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

17,087,494

1,812,119

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

$

19,861,295

$

24,466,971

Cash and cash equivalents are comprised of:

Cash

$

1,265,608

$

1,797,489

Term deposits

18,595,687

22,669,482

$

19,861,295

$

24,466,971

The notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

- 4 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

AbraPlata Resource Corp. published this content on 27 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2021 14:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
