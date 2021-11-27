AbraSilver Resource : Q3 2021
ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP.
(FORMERLY ABRAPLATA RESOURCE CORP.)
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(UNAUDITED)
Notice to Reader
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of AbraPlata Resource Corp. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.
ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP. (FORMERLY ABRAPLATA RESOURCE CORP.)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
As at
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
19,861,295
$
17,087,494
Receivables
156,544
211,218
Prepaid expenses
140,100
73,025
Total current assets
20,157,939
17,371,737
Equipment
164
264
Right-of-use asset (note 9)
31,820
59,408
Mineral property interests (note 7)
18,645,015
16,762,683
Total Assets
$
38,834,938
$
34,194,092
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 12)
$
241,930
$
530,438
Lease liabilities (note 10)
12,308
25,667
Total current liabilities
254,238
556,105
Non-Current liabilities
Lease liability (note 10)
16,007
28,039
Total Liabilities
270,245
584,144
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital (note 11(b))
63,468,086
51,313,308
Reserves (notes 11 (c) and (d))
10,091,105
9,839,298
Shares to be issued
15,300
195,045
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
830,478
(2,165,069)
Accumulated deficit
(35,840,276)
(25,572,634)
Total shareholders' equity
38,564,693
33,609,948
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
38,834,938
$
34,194,092
Nature of operations (note 1)
Commitments (note 15)
Subsequent events (note 16)
The notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
Approved by the Board of Directors:
Director: (s) " Flora Wood"
Director: (s) "Robert Bruggeman"
ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP. (FORMERLY ABRAPLATA RESOURCE CORP.)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Administrative expenses
Consulting fees (note 12)
$
189,918
$
116,100
$
476,294
$
324,454
Insurance
22,916
12,024
55,602
23,324
Depreciation
6,143
6,557
20,537
19,902
Investor relations
37,236
20,199
148,415
149,890
Office and administration (note 12)
231,060
151,587
666,728
294,029
Professional fees (note 12)
147,861
171,051
403,763
313,973
Rent
-
6,881
-
9,414
Salaries, benefits and director fees
140,049
92,500
428,970
291,342
Share-based payments (notes 11 and 12)
500,668
57,670
1,551,890
309,567
Transfer agent and filing fees
18,998
19,190
105,092
65,405
Travel
-
419
-
8,293
Accretion of lease liabilities
942
334
4,024
1,715
Total administrative expenses
1,295,791
654,512
3,861,315
1,811,308
Evaluation and exploration expenses
(note 8)
3,695,609
1,216,502
9,370,224
2,120,803
Other (income) expenses
Gain on sale of marketable securities (note 13)
(1,145,249)
-
(3,519,363)
-
Write-off of mineral property interests (note 7)
3,024
56,056
39,008
56,056
Other (income)
(272,391)
1,591
(291,600)
(12,633)
Foreign exchange loss
1,619
129,853
537,338
294,357
Loss on net monetary position
21,000
65,925
270,720
30,713
Total other expenses (income)
(1,391,997)
253,425
(2,963,897)
368,493
Net loss for the period
3,599,403
2,124,439
10,267,642
4,300,604
Other comprehensive (income) loss:
Impact of hyperinflation
(1,856,453)
45,103
(5,616,912)
371,895
Foreign currency translation adjustment
197,676
(192,486)
2,621,365
(200,418)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
$
1,940,626
$
1,977,056
$
7,272,095
$
4,472,081
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
0.01
$
0.00
$
0.02
$
0.01
Weighted average number of
shares outstanding
453,775,845
340,791,246
436,865,601
284,740,471
The notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP. (FORMERLY ABRAPLATA RESOURCE CORP.)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Share Capital
Share-based
Accumulated
Shares to be
payment
Warrant
Other Comprehensive
Accumulated
Number
Amount
issued
reserve
reserve
Income (loss)
Deficit
Total
Balance, December 31, 2019
249,758,862
28,851,962
-
1,731,728
2,446,075
(1,817,239)
(19,880,254)
11,332,272
Private placement, net of share issue costs
135,144,927
15,559,638
-
-
7,907,919
-
-
23,467,557
Shares issued from exercise of warrants
12,754,865
2,675,337
-
-
(102,986)
-
-
2,572,351
Shares issued from exercise of stock options
2,340,000
386,743
-
(90,090)
-
-
-
296,653
Proceeds of sahres to be issued
-
-
33,492
-
-
-
-
33,492
Share-based payments
-
-
-
309,567
-
-
-
309,567
Impact of hyperinflation
-
-
-
-
-
(371,895)
-
(371,895)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
200,418
-
200,418
Net loss for the year
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,300,604)
(4,300,604)
Balance, September 30, 2020
399,998,654
47,473,680
33,492
1,951,205
10,251,008
(1,988,716)
(24,180,858)
33,539,811
Balance, December 31, 2020
409,284,334
$
51,313,308
$
195,045
$
2,011,259
$
7,828,039
$
(2,165,069)
$
(25,572,634)
$
33,609,948
Shares issued and shares to be issued from exercise of warrants
48,482,554
12,052,550
(179,745)
-
(1,261,230)
-
-
10,611,575
Shares issued from exercise of stock options
975,000
102,228
-
(38,853)
-
-
-
63,375
Share-based payments
-
-
-
1,551,890
-
-
-
1,551,890
Impact of hyperinflation
-
-
-
-
-
5,616,912
-
5,616,912
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
(2,621,365)
-
(2,621,365)
Net loss for the year
-
-
-
-
-
-
(10,267,642)
(10,267,642)
Balance, September 30, 2021
458,741,888
$
63,468,086
$
15,300
$
3,524,296
$
6,566,809
$
830,478
$
(35,840,276)
$
38,564,693
The notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP. (FORMERLY ABRAPLATA RESOURCE CORP.)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Nine months ended September 30,
2021
2020
Operating Activities
Net loss for the
period
$
(10,267,642)
$
(4,300,604)
Items not affecting cash:
(Gain) loss on net monetary position
270,720
(30,713)
Share-based payments
1,551,890
309,567
Write-off of mineral properties
35,984
56,056
Accretion of lease liabilities
4,024
1,707
Depreciation
20,537
19,830
Gain on sale of marketable securities
(3,519,363)
-
Changes in non-cash operating working capital:
Receivables
54,674
(24,614)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(288,508)
(502,374)
Prepaid expenses
(67,075)
71,408
Cash (used in) operating activities
(12,204,759)
(4,399,737)
Investing Activities
Additions to mineral interests
(283,373)
(94,928)
Cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(283,373)
(94,928)
Financing Activities
Proceeds on issuance of shares in private placements, net of issuance costs
-
23,467,557
Proceeds on exercise of warrants
10,596,276
2,572,351
Proceeds on exercise of stock options
63,375
296,653
Repayment of lease liabilities
(23,128)
(20,959)
Proceeds received for shares to be issued on exercise of warrants
15,300
33,492
Cash provided by financing activities
10,651,823
26,349,094
Impact of foreign exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents
4,610,110
800,423
Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period
2,773,801
22,654,852
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
17,087,494
1,812,119
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
$
19,861,295
$
24,466,971
Cash and cash equivalents are comprised of:
Cash
$
1,265,608
$
1,797,489
Term deposits
18,595,687
22,669,482
$
19,861,295
$
24,466,971
The notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
