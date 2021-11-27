AbraSilver Resource : Q3 2021

ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP. (FORMERLY ABRAPLATA RESOURCE CORP.)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, As at 2021 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,861,295 $ 17,087,494 Receivables 156,544 211,218 Prepaid expenses 140,100 73,025 Total current assets 20,157,939 17,371,737 Equipment 164 264 Right-of-use asset (note 9) 31,820 59,408 Mineral property interests (note 7) 18,645,015 16,762,683 Total Assets $ 38,834,938 $ 34,194,092 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 12) $ 241,930 $ 530,438 Lease liabilities (note 10) 12,308 25,667 Total current liabilities 254,238 556,105 Non-Current liabilities Lease liability (note 10) 16,007 28,039 Total Liabilities 270,245 584,144 Shareholders' Equity Share capital (note 11(b)) 63,468,086 51,313,308 Reserves (notes 11 (c) and (d)) 10,091,105 9,839,298 Shares to be issued 15,300 195,045 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 830,478 (2,165,069) Accumulated deficit (35,840,276) (25,572,634) Total shareholders' equity 38,564,693 33,609,948 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 38,834,938 $ 34,194,092

Nature of operations (note 1)

Commitments (note 15)

Subsequent events (note 16)

The notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

Approved by the Board of Directors:

Director: (s) " Flora Wood"

Director: (s) "Robert Bruggeman"