abrdn Asia Focus : AGM 2022 - Special Business

ABRDN ASIA FOCUS PLC

Registered number: 3106339

SPECIAL BUSINESS

AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE ABOVE COMPANY CONVENED AND HELD AT THE REGISTERED OFFICE OF THE COMPANY, BOW BELLS HOUSE, 1 BREAD STREET, LONDON EC4M 9HH, ON 30 NOVEMBER 2022 at 12:30 P.M.

IT WAS RESOLVED:

Ordinary Resolution

10. THAT in substitution for all existing powers the Directors of the Company be generally and unconditionally authorised for the purposes of Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006

(the "Act"), to allot shares in the Company, and to grant rights ("Relevant Rights") to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares in the Company:

up to an aggregate nominal amount of £2,615,893; and up to a further aggregate nominal amount of £2,615,893 in connection with an offer made by means of a negotiable document to (a) all holders of Ordinary shares of 5p each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary shares") in proportion (as nearly as may be) to the respective numbers of such Ordinary shares held by them and (b) to holders of other equity securities required by the rights of those securities (but subject to such exclusions, limits or restrictions or other arrangements as the Directors of the Company may consider necessary or appropriate to deal with treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates or legal, regulatory or practical problems in or under the laws of any territory, or the requirements of any regulatory body or any stock exchange in any territory or otherwise howsoever); such authorisation to expire at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2023 unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by the Company in general meeting, save that the Company may at any time before the expiry of this authorisation make an offer or enter into an agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted or relevant rights to be granted after the expiry of this authorisation and the Directors of the Company may allot shares or grant relevant rights in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the authorisation conferred hereby had not expired.

Special Resolution

11. THAT subject to the passing of Resolution numbered 10 above and in substitution for all existing powers the Directors be empowered pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the

Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") to allot equity securities (within the meaning of Section 560 (1), (2) and (3) of the Act) either pursuant to the authorisation under Section 551 of the Act as conferred by Resolution 10 above or by way of a sale of treasury shares, in each case for cash as if Section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to such allotment, provided that this power shall be limited to: