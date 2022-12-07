abrdn Asia Focus : AGM 2022 - Special Business

AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE ABOVE COMPANY CONVENED AND HELD AT THE REGISTERED OFFICE OF THE COMPANY, BOW BELLS HOUSE, 1 BREAD STREET, LONDON EC4M 9HH, ON 30 NOVEMBER 2022 at 12:30 P.M.
IT WAS RESOLVED:
Ordinary Resolution
10. THAT in substitution for all existing powers the Directors of the Company be generally and unconditionally authorised for the purposes of Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006
(the "Act"), to allot shares in the Company, and to grant rights ("Relevant Rights") to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares in the Company:
up to an aggregate nominal amount of £2,615,893; and
up to a further aggregate nominal amount of £2,615,893 in connection with an offer made by means of a negotiable document to (a) all holders of Ordinary shares of 5p each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary shares") in proportion (as nearly as may be) to the respective numbers of such Ordinary shares held by them and (b) to holders of other equity securities required by the rights of those securities (but subject to such exclusions, limits or restrictions or other arrangements as the Directors of the Company may consider necessary or appropriate to deal with treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates or legal, regulatory or practical problems in or under the laws of any territory, or the requirements of any regulatory body or any stock exchange in any territory or otherwise howsoever); such authorisation to expire at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2023 unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by the Company in general meeting, save that the Company may at any time before the expiry of this authorisation make an offer or enter into an agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted or relevant rights to be granted after the expiry of this authorisation and the Directors of the Company may allot shares or grant relevant rights in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the authorisation conferred hereby had not expired.
Special Resolution
11. THAT subject to the passing of Resolution numbered 10 above and in substitution for all existing powers the Directors be empowered pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the
Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") to allot equity securities (within the meaning of Section 560 (1), (2) and (3) of the Act) either pursuant to the authorisation under Section 551 of the Act as conferred by Resolution 10 above or by way of a sale of treasury shares, in each case for cash as if Section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to such allotment, provided that this power shall be limited to:
the allotment of equity securities (otherwise than pursuant to sub-paragraph (b) below) up to an aggregate nominal amount of £784,768 which are, or are to be, wholly paid up in cash, at a price representing a premium to the net asset value per share at allotment, as determined by the Directors, and do not exceed up to 10% of the issued share capital (15,695,363 Ordinary shares as at the date of the Annual General Meeting convened by this notice); and
the allotment of equity securities in connection with an offer to (a) all holders of Ordinary shares of 5p each in the capital of the Company in proportion (as nearly as may be) to the respective numbers of Ordinary shares held by them and (b) to holders of other equity securities as required by the rights of those securities (but subject in either case to such
exclusions limits or restrictions or other arrangements as the Directors may consider necessary or appropriate to deal with treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates, legal, regulatory or practical problems in or under the laws of, or requirements of, any regulatory body or any stock exchange in any territory or otherwise howsoever) at a price representing a premium to the net asset value per share at allotment, as determined by the Directors; and
such power shall expire at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2023, but so that this power shall enable the Company to make offers or agreements before such expiry which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors may do so as if such expiry had not occurred.
Special Resolution
12. THAT, the Company be generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") to make market purchases (within the meaning of Section 693(4) of the Act) of Ordinary shares of 5p each in the capital of the
Company ("Ordinary shares"), and to cancel or hold in treasury such shares provided that:
the maximum number of Ordinary shares hereby authorised to be purchased is 14.99% of the Ordinary shares in issue as at the date of the passing of this Resolution 12 (23,527,349 Ordinary shares);
the minimum price which may be paid for an Ordinary share is 5p;
the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for an Ordinary share shall not be more than the higher of (i) an amount equal to 5% above the average of the middle market quotations for an Ordinary share taken from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List for the five business days immediately preceding the date on which the Ordinary share is contracted to be purchased; and (ii) the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the current highest independent bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out;
any purchase of shares will be made in the market for cash at prices below the prevailing net asset value per share (as determined by the Directors);
the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2023 unless such authority is renewed, revoked or varied prior to such time by the Company in general meeting; and
the Company may make a contract to purchase Ordinary shares under the authority
hereby conferred prior to the expiry of such authority which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiration of such authority and may make a purchase of Ordinary shares pursuant to any such contract.
Special Resolution
13. THAT a general meeting other than an Annual General Meeting may be called on not less than 14 days' notice.
Certified a true copy
..........................................
For abrdn Holdings Limited - Company Secretary 7 December 2022
