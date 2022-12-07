Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Abrdn Asia Focus plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAS   GB00BMF19B58

ABRDN ASIA FOCUS PLC

(AAS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:26 2022-12-07 am EST
251.00 GBX   -2.33%
06:32aAbrdn Asia Focus : AGM 2022 - Special Business
PU
12/05Abrdn Asia Focus plc Announces Change of Registered Office
CI
11/30Abrdn Asia Focus plc Announces Executive Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

abrdn Asia Focus : AGM 2022 - Special Business

12/07/2022 | 06:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ABRDN ASIA FOCUS PLC

Registered number: 3106339

SPECIAL BUSINESS

AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE ABOVE COMPANY CONVENED AND HELD AT THE REGISTERED OFFICE OF THE COMPANY, BOW BELLS HOUSE, 1 BREAD STREET, LONDON EC4M 9HH, ON 30 NOVEMBER 2022 at 12:30 P.M.

IT WAS RESOLVED:

Ordinary Resolution

10. THAT in substitution for all existing powers the Directors of the Company be generally and unconditionally authorised for the purposes of Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006

(the "Act"), to allot shares in the Company, and to grant rights ("Relevant Rights") to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares in the Company:

  1. up to an aggregate nominal amount of £2,615,893; and
  2. up to a further aggregate nominal amount of £2,615,893 in connection with an offer made by means of a negotiable document to (a) all holders of Ordinary shares of 5p each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary shares") in proportion (as nearly as may be) to the respective numbers of such Ordinary shares held by them and (b) to holders of other equity securities required by the rights of those securities (but subject to such exclusions, limits or restrictions or other arrangements as the Directors of the Company may consider necessary or appropriate to deal with treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates or legal, regulatory or practical problems in or under the laws of any territory, or the requirements of any regulatory body or any stock exchange in any territory or otherwise howsoever); such authorisation to expire at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2023 unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by the Company in general meeting, save that the Company may at any time before the expiry of this authorisation make an offer or enter into an agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted or relevant rights to be granted after the expiry of this authorisation and the Directors of the Company may allot shares or grant relevant rights in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the authorisation conferred hereby had not expired.

Special Resolution

11. THAT subject to the passing of Resolution numbered 10 above and in substitution for all existing powers the Directors be empowered pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the

Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") to allot equity securities (within the meaning of Section 560 (1), (2) and (3) of the Act) either pursuant to the authorisation under Section 551 of the Act as conferred by Resolution 10 above or by way of a sale of treasury shares, in each case for cash as if Section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to such allotment, provided that this power shall be limited to:

  1. the allotment of equity securities (otherwise than pursuant to sub-paragraph (b) below) up to an aggregate nominal amount of £784,768 which are, or are to be, wholly paid up in cash, at a price representing a premium to the net asset value per share at allotment, as determined by the Directors, and do not exceed up to 10% of the issued share capital (15,695,363 Ordinary shares as at the date of the Annual General Meeting convened by this notice); and
  2. the allotment of equity securities in connection with an offer to (a) all holders of Ordinary shares of 5p each in the capital of the Company in proportion (as nearly as may be) to the respective numbers of Ordinary shares held by them and (b) to holders of other equity securities as required by the rights of those securities (but subject in either case to such

exclusions limits or restrictions or other arrangements as the Directors may consider necessary or appropriate to deal with treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates, legal, regulatory or practical problems in or under the laws of, or requirements of, any regulatory body or any stock exchange in any territory or otherwise howsoever) at a price representing a premium to the net asset value per share at allotment, as determined by the Directors; and

such power shall expire at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2023, but so that this power shall enable the Company to make offers or agreements before such expiry which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors may do so as if such expiry had not occurred.

Special Resolution

12. THAT, the Company be generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") to make market purchases (within the meaning of Section 693(4) of the Act) of Ordinary shares of 5p each in the capital of the

Company ("Ordinary shares"), and to cancel or hold in treasury such shares provided that:

  1. the maximum number of Ordinary shares hereby authorised to be purchased is 14.99% of the Ordinary shares in issue as at the date of the passing of this Resolution 12 (23,527,349 Ordinary shares);
  2. the minimum price which may be paid for an Ordinary share is 5p;
  3. the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for an Ordinary share shall not be more than the higher of (i) an amount equal to 5% above the average of the middle market quotations for an Ordinary share taken from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List for the five business days immediately preceding the date on which the Ordinary share is contracted to be purchased; and (ii) the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the current highest independent bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out;
  4. any purchase of shares will be made in the market for cash at prices below the prevailing net asset value per share (as determined by the Directors);
  5. the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2023 unless such authority is renewed, revoked or varied prior to such time by the Company in general meeting; and
  6. the Company may make a contract to purchase Ordinary shares under the authority
    hereby conferred prior to the expiry of such authority which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiration of such authority and may make a purchase of Ordinary shares pursuant to any such contract.

Special Resolution

13. THAT a general meeting other than an Annual General Meeting may be called on not less than 14 days' notice.

Certified a true copy

..........................................

For abrdn Holdings Limited - Company Secretary 7 December 2022

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus plc published this content on 07 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2022 11:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ABRDN ASIA FOCUS PLC
06:32aAbrdn Asia Focus : AGM 2022 - Special Business
PU
12/05Abrdn Asia Focus plc Announces Change of Registered Office
CI
11/30Abrdn Asia Focus plc Announces Executive Changes
CI
11/29UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/28UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/25UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/24UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/24ABRDN ASIA FOCUS PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
11/24ABRDN ASIA FOCUS PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
11/23UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 -4,25 M -5,21 M -5,21 M
Net income 2022 -11,0 M -13,5 M -13,5 M
Net Debt 2022 56,4 M 69,0 M 69,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -36,2x
Yield 2022 2,52%
Capitalization 403 M 494 M 494 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,97x
EV / Sales 2022 -107x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart ABRDN ASIA FOCUS PLC
Duration : Period :
abrdn Asia Focus plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABRDN ASIA FOCUS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nigel Kenneth Cayzer Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Gabriel Sacks Investment Director
Randal Alexander Dunluce Independent Non-Executive Director
Charlotte Black Independent Non-Executive Director
Krishna Shanmuganathan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABRDN ASIA FOCUS PLC-14.05%494
BLACKSTONE INC.-36.65%55 251
KKR & CO. INC.-33.46%42 238
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-12.69%36 191
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-13.92%18 588
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-20.57%13 288