    FAP   SGXZ44536704

ABRDN ASIA-PACIFIC INCOME FUND VCC

(FAP)
  Report
Abrdn Asia Pacific Income Fund VCC : Announces Release of Monthly Factsheet

04/04/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Please see below for a link to the monthly factsheet for the abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC (TSX:FAP), including performance and portfolio composition as of February 28, 2022.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC Factsheet

Important Information

abrdn is the registered marketing name in Canada for the following entities: abrdn Canada Limited, Aberdeen Standard Investments Luxembourg S.A., abrdn Private Equity (Europe) Limited, abrdn Capital Partners LLP, abrdn Investment Management Limited, Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited, and Aberdeen Capital Management LLC. abrdn Canada Limited is registered as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all provinces and territories of Canada as well as an Investment Fund Manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Company's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the company's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Company will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

For More Information Contact:

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC
Investor Relations
1-800-992-6341
Investor.Relations@abrdn.com

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact: Investor.Relations@abrdn.com

https://www.abrdn.com/en-ca/canadaclosedend

SOURCE: abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696007/Abrdn-Asia-Pacific-Income-Fund-VCC-Announces-Release-of-Monthly-Factsheet

Disclaimer

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 21:26:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 -6,97 M -5,59 M -5,59 M
Net income 2021 -7,18 M -5,75 M -5,75 M
Net Debt 2021 60,4 M 48,4 M 48,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -21,4x
Yield 2021 8,91%
Capitalization 141 M 113 M 113 M
EV / Sales 2020 96,6x
EV / Sales 2021 -30,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ABRDN ASIA-PACIFIC INCOME FUND VCC
Duration : Period :
abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABRDN ASIA-PACIFIC INCOME FUND VCC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABRDN ASIA-PACIFIC INCOME FUND VCC-9.48%112
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION0.76%10 436
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.10.32%6 567
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-1.42%4 580
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED0.60%4 395
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-0.24%3 283