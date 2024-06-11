abrdn Diversified Income & Growth PLC - currently conducting orderly realisation of assets - Cancellation of GBP116.6 million share premium account and reduction of nominal value of shares has now been completed.

"A circular in relation to the B share scheme will be published shortly with the expectation of the initial return of capital comprising, in aggregate, approximately GBP115 million being implemented in the coming weeks," it adds.

Current stock price: 81.55 pence

12-month change: down 4.1%

