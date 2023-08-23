abrdn Equity Income Trust PLC - London-based trust investing in UK-quoted companies - Announces third interim dividend for the year ending September 30 of 5.7 pence per share. Dividend will be payable to shareholders on September 22. Also says that it expects total dividend for the financial year to be at least 22.8p per share, up from 22.7p a year earlier. Says this will be the 23rd consecutive year of dividend increases.
Current stock price: 307.00 pence, up 1.0%
12-month change: down 6.1%
By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter
