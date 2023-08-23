abrdn Equity Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-end investment company. The Company's investment objective is to provide shareholders with an above average income from their equity investment while also providing real growth in capital and income. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio consisting mainly of quoted United Kingdom equities, which normally comprise between 50 and 70 individual equity holdings. The Company invests in various sectors, such as financials, energy, industrials, basic materials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, utilities, real estate, health care, telecommunications, and cash. The Company may invest in convertible preference shares, convertible loan stocks, gilts and corporate bonds. abrdn Fund Managers Limited is the alternative investment fund manager of the Company.

Sector Investment Trusts