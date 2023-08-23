Date of Publication: 24 February 2023

Legal entity identifier : 213800I9IYIKKNRT3G50

The Company's investment objective is to aim to provide a regular and attractive level of income return together with the potential for long term income and capital growth from investing in high quality European logistics real estate. To deliver the investment objective through investment in, and active asset management of, a diversified portfolio of logistics real estate assets in Europe, the Company will invest in a portfolio of single and multi-let assets diversified by both geography and tenant throughout Europe, predominantly targeting well-located assets at established distribution hubs and within population centres.

In particular, the Investment Manager will seek to identify assets benefiting from long-term,index-linked, leases as well as those which may benefit from structural change, and will take into account several factors, including but not limited to:

the property characteristics and whether they are appropriate for the location (such as technical quality, ESG credentials, scale, configuration, layout, transportation links, power supply, data connectivity, maneuverability, layout flexibility and overall operational efficiencies);

the location and its role within European logistics (city, regional, national or international distribution), key fundamentals supporting logistics activity within the micro location such as proximity to airport, port, transport nodes, multimodal transport infrastructure, established warehousing hubs, transport corridors, population centres, labour availability and market dynamics such as supply (of both land and existing stock), vacancy rate and planned infrastructure upgrades;

the business model of the tenant and their commitment to the asset both in terms of capital expenditure and the role it plays in their operations.

The Company's asset management activities are expected to focus on adding value through: negotiating or renegotiating leases to increase/secure rental income; managing vacancies; undertaking refurbishments to maintain liquidity; managing redevelopments as assets approach obsolescence; adding solar panels to reduce carbon emissions and generate additional income streams; and, where appropriate, extending existing on-site buildings or developing adjacent plots. Refurbishment and redevelopment activity will, amongst other things, focus on: enhancing occupier wellbeing; operational efficiencies; energy efficiency; reducing carbon emissions; and elevating technological provision as well as increasing lettable area.

Full details of the investment strategy can be found in the Company's prospectus and latest published annual report, both available on the Company's website (www.eurologisticsincome.co.uk).

The Company invests in direct real estate.

The Company is subject to article 8 of the European Union's (EU) 2019/2088 Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation ("SFDR") and thus it promotes environmental or social characteristics but does not have a sustainable investment objective.

The Company promotes environmental and social characteristics with the principal objective of supporting the investment objective. Given the nature of direct investments in the physical built environment this can capture a wide range of topics depending on the characteristics of the asset and its location.

Environmental and social characteristics such as these are promoted for new investments, relevant development projects and as part of asset management activities for standing/existing assets.

Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") characteristics of assets are considered by the Investment Manager in its investment and asset management process. Internal control mechanisms are the governance structures in place to monitor those Environmental and Social characteristics. An ESG data platform is in place which captures landlord energy, emissions, water and waste data enabling the monitoring of performance by all parties on an ongoing basis.

The approach in place, as described above, is considered to be appropriate to support investment decision making. Data challenges are recognised and the approach is designed to address them. The Company does not believe they materially affect how E/S characteristics are promoted.

A standard approach is used for ESG due diligence and for presentation of the investments to the Investment Manager's Investment Committee. This also allows for the identification of cost-effective environmental improvements to future proof the value of assets and ensures the associated costs are

