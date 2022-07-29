Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
  News
  Summary
    ACP   US0030571063

ABRDN INCOME CREDIT STRATEGIES FUND

(ACP)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-29 pm EDT
8.020 USD   +0.50%
05:53pABRDN INCOME CREDIT STRATEGIES FUND : Section 19 Notice
PU
07/21ABRDN INCOME CREDIT STRATEGIES FUND : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/11Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended April 30, 2022
CI
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund : Section 19 Notice

07/29/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
ABRDN U.S. CLOSED-END FUNDS DISTRIBUTION NOTICE

abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds Investor Relations 1-800-522-5465 Investor.Relations@abrdn.com

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP)

abrdn Inc.

1900 Market Street, Suite 200 Philadelphia, PA 19103

abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO)

Each closed-end fund listed above (each a "Fund" and collectively, the "Funds") announced today that it paid on July 29, 2022, a distribution to all shareholders of record as of July 22, 2022 (ex-dividend date July 21, 2022).

Under U.S. tax rules applicable to the Funds, the amount and character of distributable income for each fiscal year can be finally determined only as of the end of the Funds' fiscal year. However, under Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act") and related Rules, the Funds may be required to indicate to shareholders the estimated source of certain distributions to shareholders.

The following tables set forth the estimated amounts of the sources of the distributions for purposes of Section 19 of the 1940 Act and the rules adopted thereunder. The tables have been computed based on generally accepted accounting principles. The tables include estimated amounts and percentages for the current distributions paid this month as well as for the cumulative distributions paid relating to fiscal year to date, from the following sources: net investment income; net realized short-term capital gains; net realized long-term capital gains; and return of capital. The estimated compositions of the distributions may vary because the estimated composition may be impacted by future income, expenses and realized gains and losses on securities and currencies.

The Funds' estimated sources of the distributions paid this month and for their current fiscal year to date are as follows:

Estimated Amounts of Current Distribution per Share

Net

Fund

Distribution

Net Investment

Net Realized

Realized

CUSIP

Short-Term

Long-

Return of Capital

Ticker

Amount

Income

Gains**

Term

Gains

ACP

003057106

$0.1000

$0.0680

68%

$0.0320

32%

-

-

-

-

AGD

00302M106

$0.0650

$0.0650

100%

-

-

-

-

-

-

AOD

00326L100

$0.0575

$0.0575

100%

-

-

-

-

-

-

AWP

00302L108

$0.0400

$0.0140

35%

-

-

-

-

$0.0260

65%

FCO

003013109

$0.0700

$0.0224

32%

-

-

-

-

$0.0476

68%

Estimated Amounts of Fiscal Year to Date Cumulative Distributions per Share

Fiscal Year

Net

Net Realized

Realized

Fund

to Date

Net Investment

Return of

CUSIP

Short-Term

Long-

Ticker

Distribution

Income

Capital

Gains**

Term

Amount*

Gains

ACP

003057106

$0.9000

$0.6120

68%

$0.2880

32%

-

-

-

-

AGD

00302M106

$0.5850

$0.5850

100%

AOD

00326L100

$0.5175

$0.5175

100%

AWP

00302L108

$0.3600

$0.1260

35%

-

-

-

-

$0.2340

65%

FCO

003013109

$0.6300

$0.2016

32%

-

-

-

-

$0.4284

68%

  • ACP, AGD, AOD, AWP and FCO have a 10/31 fiscal year end.
  • includes currency gains.

Where the estimated amounts above show a portion of the distribution to be a "Return of Capital," it means that Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in a Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."

As of July 14, 2022, after giving effect to this payment, ACP estimates it has a net deficit of $148,363,000. A net deficit results when the Fund has net unrealized losses that are in excess of any net realized gains that have not yet been distributed.

Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the Fund's current distributions.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2022 will be made after year- end. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of the fiscal year and may be subject to change based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Circular 230 disclosure:To ensure compliance with requirements imposed by the U.S. Treasury, we inform you that any U.S. tax advice contained in this communication (including any attachments) is not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of (i) avoiding penalties under the Internal Revenue Code or (ii) promoting, marketing or recommending to another party any transaction or matter addressed herein.

In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., abrdn Australia Limited, abrdn Asia Limited, Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, abrdn ETFs Advisors LLC and Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

https://www.abrdn.com/en-us/cefinvestorcenter/fund-centre/closed-end-funds

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 21:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
