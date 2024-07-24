Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund : Welcome shareholders of former First Trust closed-end mutual fund
July 24, 2024 at 09:22 am EDT
Welcome to abrdn
Dear Investor,
I am writing to you today to inform you that the abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund ("ACP") completed the reorganization of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund ("FSD") after the close of regular business on July 19, 2024 and therefore, you are now an abrdn ACP Fund shareholder.
ACP is managed by George Westervelt, abrdn's Head of Global High Yield, and Matthew Kence, Investment Director, both based in the US, as well as Ben Pakenham, abrdn's Head of European High Yield and Global Loans, and Adam Tabor, Investment Director, both based in the UK. You can learn more about ACP by visiting the fund page here.
On behalf of all of us at abrdn, I would like to welcome you to the abrdn Fund family. As a leading global asset manager, abrdn is dedicated to creating long-term value for our clients. As of March 31, 2024, we manage over $472.8 billion in assets on behalf of institutional and retail clients worldwide. We believe that our global footproint ensures that we are always close to our clients and the challenages they face. Should you have any questions about the recent fund reorganization, or our range of open-end and closed-end mutual funds, please call our Adviser Services desk at +1 800-485-2294 or visit us at abrdn.com/us. We look forward to serving you.
Many thanks,
Mike Taggart, CFA
Closed-End Fund Specialist
An introduction to abrdn
We invest to help our clients create more - More opportunity. More potential. More impact.
We offer investment expertise across all key asset classes, regions and markets so that our clients can capture investment potential wherever it arises.
By combining market and economic insight with technology and diverse perspectives, we look for optimal ways to help investors navigate the future and reach their financial goals.
Closed-end funds have been a longstanding and important part of our firm's business, and we believe in their long-term value in helping to meet investors' needs. Visit our Investor Center to learn more about abrdn and our entire suite of 16 U.S. closed-end funds across a variety of asset classes listed here.
Contact us
Investors
abrdn Shareholder Services 800-522-5465
Financial advisors abrdn Advisor Services
800-485-2294
Important information
Past performance is not an indication of future results.
abrdn is a global business providing a range of services to help clients and customers plan, save and invest. abrdn group uses different legal entities to meet different client and customer needs. Some elements of the abrdn client experience may contain previous brand names until all brand name changes have completed.
Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market.
Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, abrdn Asia Limited and abrdn ETFs Advisors LLC.
abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fundâs primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by opportunistically investing primarily in loan and debt instruments (and loan-related or debt-related instruments, including repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements and derivative instruments) of issuers that operate in a variety of industries and geographic regions. The Fundâs investment manager is abrdn Investments Limited.