Dear Investor,

I am writing to you today to inform you that the abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund ("ACP") completed the reorganization of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund ("FSD") after the close of regular business on July 19, 2024 and therefore, you are now an abrdn ACP Fund shareholder.

ACP is managed by George Westervelt, abrdn's Head of Global High Yield, and Matthew Kence, Investment Director, both based in the US, as well as Ben Pakenham, abrdn's Head of European High Yield and Global Loans, and Adam Tabor, Investment Director, both based in the UK. You can learn more about ACP by visiting the fund page here.

On behalf of all of us at abrdn, I would like to welcome you to the abrdn Fund family. As a leading global asset manager, abrdn is dedicated to creating long-term value for our clients. As of March 31, 2024, we manage over $472.8 billion in assets on behalf of institutional and retail clients worldwide. We believe that our global footproint ensures that we are always close to our clients and the challenages they face. Should you have any questions about the recent fund reorganization, or our range of open-end and closed-end mutual funds, please call our Adviser Services desk at +1 800-485-2294 or visit us at abrdn.com/us. We look forward to serving you.

Many thanks,

Mike Taggart, CFA

Closed-End Fund Specialist